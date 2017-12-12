 Skip Nav
14 Luxe-Looking Beauty Gifts You Can Buy at the Drugstore

Spoiling those on your holiday "nice list" doesn't have to mean damaging your credit score. As it turns out, some of the best beauty gifts of the season are tucked away in the aisles of your local drugstore, Target, and Walmart. Sure, they're a bargain — every single one is under $25 bucks! — but the luxurious formulas, sophisticated packaging, and glowing beauteous results will prove they're anything but cheap. Read on to see some of our favorite affordable picks.

EOS
2016 Limited Edition Holiday Lip Balm Sphere Honey Apple, Wildberry, Passion Fruit
$8
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more EOS Lip Balm/Treatments
Target Makeup
Target Beauty Box 12 Days of Beauty Faves Advent Calendar
$24
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Makeup
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Mad for Matte Lip Color Set
$10
from Ulta
Buy Now See more e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Products
Pixi
skintreats Best of Bright Discovery Kit - 0.98oz
$22
from Target
Buy Now See more Pixi Skin Care
Flower Beauty Flowerful Color Kiss Collection
$10
from walmart.com
Buy Now
L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche La Palette
$15
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Walgreens Lip Stain
Circa Beauty Color Exposure Sheer Lip & Cheek Stain
$9
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Walgreens Lip Stain
Essie
Holiday Mini Nail Polish Kit
$12
from Target
Buy Now See more Essie Nail Polish
Target Gifts & Sets
Mayfair Soap Foundry Grapefruit Bergamot Gift Set
$9
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Gifts & Sets
NYX
Highlight & Contour Pro Palette - 0.09oz
$23.49
from Target
Buy Now See more NYX Face Makeup
Pacifica
Power of Love Coconut Infused Mineral Eye Shadow Palette
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Pacifica Eye Shadow
Sally Hansen
Color Therapy Nail Polish
$4.29
from Target
Buy Now See more Sally Hansen Nail Polish
Soap & Glory
Take Your Pink Gift Set
$29.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Soap & Glory Beauty Products
Vaseline
Rosy Lip Therapy Holiday Sweater Designed 0.6 oz
$2
from Target
Buy Now See more Vaseline Women's Fashion
