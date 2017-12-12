Drugstore Beauty Gifts | Holiday 2016
14 Luxe-Looking Beauty Gifts You Can Buy at the Drugstore
Spoiling those on your holiday "nice list" doesn't have to mean damaging your credit score. As it turns out, some of the best beauty gifts of the season are tucked away in the aisles of your local drugstore, Target, and Walmart. Sure, they're a bargain — every single one is under $25 bucks! — but the luxurious formulas, sophisticated packaging, and glowing beauteous results will prove they're anything but cheap. Read on to see some of our favorite affordable picks.
2016 Limited Edition Holiday Lip Balm Sphere Honey Apple, Wildberry, Passion Fruit
$8
from Walgreens
Target Beauty Box 12 Days of Beauty Faves Advent Calendar
$24
Mad for Matte Lip Color Set
$10
from Ulta
skintreats Best of Bright Discovery Kit - 0.98oz
$22
Circa Beauty Color Exposure Sheer Lip & Cheek Stain
$9
from Walgreens
Mayfair Soap Foundry Grapefruit Bergamot Gift Set
$9
Power of Love Coconut Infused Mineral Eye Shadow Palette
$19.99
Take Your Pink Gift Set
$29.99
Rosy Lip Therapy Holiday Sweater Designed 0.6 oz
$2
