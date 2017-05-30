 Skip Nav
Blink Twice and You'll Mistake These Dubai Bloggers For Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner
Blink Twice and You'll Mistake These Dubai Bloggers For Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian and Jenner girls have some of the most recognizable faces in the world, and Sonia and Fyza Ali can most definitely attest to that. The Dubai-based blogger sisters are constantly stopped and asked for photos because of their striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and seriously, it's scary how much they look alike.

Between their long dark hair, contoured makeup, and love for selfies, it's no surprise that Sonia and Fyza are believed to be the reality stars. While your mind is likely blown over these sisters, Sonia and Fyza don't think they look like Kim and Kylie.

"Our close friends and family are so used to seeing us [that] they have never seen a resemblance," the girls told Emirates Woman. "We find it weird when people approach us saying so because we don't even dress anything like them."

Well, we're going to have to disagree! Keep reading to see photos of Sonia and Fyza and how their hair, makeup, and even freckles compare to the famous sisters.

Beauty InfluencersKim KardsahianBeauty DiversityBeauty NewsKylie JennerBeauty Trends
