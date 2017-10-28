14 Scarily Easy Halloween Nail Art Ideas

Traditional Halloween festivities don't need to be a one-night occurrence. Thanks to the plethora of Halloween-inspired nail art filling Instagram, you can add a touch of spook to every element of your look. Although we all love over-the-top nails during Halloween, if you aren't much of a nail artist but still want in on the action, there are plenty of easy designs to DIY that don't require any expertise. Halloween nail designs encourage messy, gory, and outside-of-the-cuticle action, so the messier, the better!

Grab your nail polishes, put on Hocus Pocus, and get creative.