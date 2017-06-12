Easy Waterfall Braid Tutorial
Learn How to DIY the Waterfall Braid Once and For All
Photo 1 of 11
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Learn How to DIY the Waterfall Braid Once and For All
Our Pinterest feed is full of gorgeous braids, but the one look we wanted to learn was the waterfall braid. This romantic braid has a whimsical feel with draping pieces that make it appear to be more challenging than it really is. Stylist Olivia Halpin of DreamDry showed us how to do a simple waterfall twist that we promise you can easily pick up at home. The best part is that it's a braid made for leaving your hair down, so you can show off your long locks. Just keep reading to see our step-by-step tutorial!
Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson