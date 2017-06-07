The Powerful Way Makeup Helped This Woman With a Feeding Tube "Feel Gorgeous"

Emily Jones is just like many aspiring makeup artists on Instagram — she has long lashes and perfectly penciled eyebrows and loves a good matte lip. But unlike others, Emily has a rare tissue disease called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (type 3) and has a feeding tube taped to the side of her face. While she was undeniably "self-conscious" because of her disease, the 22-year-old woman has credited makeup for helping bring back her confidence, and she's got some serious makeup skills!

As a self-proclaimed "aspiring makeup artist," one may wonder if a feeding tube taped to the side of her face gets in the way of her glittery looks, but Emily told Allure she works around it. "I create looks around my tube by leaving a little bit of a gap around the edges so the tape doesn't come off or come loose," she said. "I try to put lots of drama on my eyes, the other side of my face or on my lips to detract from the tube. But the tube is a part of me, and I'm grateful for it as it and the nourishment it gives me when I can't keep anything down myself."

Just three years ago, she developed a love for makeup after watching tons of YouTube tutorials. Emily credits Carli Bybel and Nikkie Tutorials for not only teaching her how to get a bomb winged eye, but also for helping her believe in her own skills. And she plans to start her own YouTube channel one day!

"Makeup means everything to me it gives me the confidence to be myself without the judgment of others," she said. "Makeup takes away the self-consciousness I feel because of my NG tube and makes me feel gorgeous! [Highlighter] makes me glow and brings out confidence and happiness in me."

By sharing her love for makeup on Instagram, Emily is inspiring others to embrace their own differences and do whatever makes them happy.

Keep reading to see some of Emily's makeup looks.