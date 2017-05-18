Yum! Essie's New Summer Nail Polishes Are Inspired by French Pastries

Get your favorite pedicure sandals ready, because the Essie Summer 2017 collection is here! The six-polish lineup was inspired by French desserts such as "glossy gateaux, flamboyant tartes, or exquisite macarons," as described by the brand. There are three bright mattes and three shimmery shades to suit your mood.

Standouts include Éclair My Love, a perfect watermelon shade for your toes; Blue-La-La, a pastel blue made for bridal showers; S'il Vous Play, a funky purple foil; and Sweet Soufflé, an iridescent pearl for all of those unicorns out there.

Find these colors at essie.com ($9) and your local nail salon.