9 Ultrahydrating Face Masks to Help Fight Off Dry Skin — All From Ulta

If you have dry skin, you know how frustrating it can be to get rid of those red patches and itchy flakes. To help give your skin the boost it needs, try using face masks that are extramoisturizing and include superhydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or softening cocoa butter. When searching for new products, we find it's easier to shop just one retailer and narrow in on its most-reviewed products, so we turned to Ulta. Shop these top-rated picks and quench your dried-out skin.

Vichy Quenching Mineral Face Mask
Tony Moly Hyaluronic Acid Mask Sheet
Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask
No7 Beautiful Skin Hydration Mask
E.L.F. Cosmetics Hydrating Bubble Mask
Feeling Beautiful Charcoal & Black Sugar Facial Polishing Mask
Garnier SkinActive The Super Hydrating Sheet Mask
Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Hydrating Mud Mask
Lumene Lahde Hydration Recovery Aerating Gel Mask
