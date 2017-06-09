I Tried the Viral Farsáli Unicorn Essence, and I'm Never Looking Back

Scroll through your Insta feed and you're bound to come across a beauty guru wielding the dropper tool of Farsáli's cult-status, much-hyped-about Unicorn Essence ($54), formerly known as Unicorn Tears. The moisturizer-meets-makeup primer is typically applied under the eyes in a sweeping motion to create the effect of shimmering pink tears, and beauty queens swear that it creates a flawless, unparalleled finish.

Intrigued, I had to try it out myself. First, though, a quick bit of history on the brand. Farsáli was launched in 2014 by a man named Sal Ali. His mission was to create products for his wife, Farah, who felt like something was missing in her beauty and skincare regimen.

If you noticed that the name Farsáli is a fusion of the couple's names, you get a gold star. And also, can we take a second to double high-five this proactive, take-charge man?

Anyway, after working with a group of cosmetic scientists, Farsáli's Volcanic Elixir ($37), a luxe nighttime moisturizer, was bestowed upon the world, followed by its Rose Gold Elixir ($54) — which contains 24-karat gold, by the way. With that, the brand was catapulted to fame.

Next came the product we're talking about today, Unicorn Essence, which launched at Sephora in December 2016 as a special-edition product and sold out immediately. The brand smartly decided to keep it around for good, and the beauty community hasn't quieted its rejoicing yet!