10 Father's Day Grooming Gift Ideas That He'll Actually Want — According to a Guy

Every year around mid May, I wake up in a cold sweat and ask myself, "Did I miss Father's Day again this year?" Luckily, I have not, (yet.) It's June 18, by the way. In order to make sure I don't blow it off again this year, I always like to come up with a list of gifts to have on reserve just in case I do end up cutting it close. You could do what everyone else does and get him a tie or grilling tools, but grooming products are nice, because guys don't ever think of buying them for themselves. Besides, your dad probably uses hand soap for everything.