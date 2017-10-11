Your Exclusive First Look at the Fenty Beauty Galaxy Makeup Swatched

While you count the days, hours, and minutes for the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Galaxy collection to drop on Oct. 13, we can help make the time go faster. Here, we have an exclusive first look at the swatches for every sexy, glittery, and holographic product in the new holiday lineup.



To recap, there are 13 products in Galaxy that include an eye shadow palette (Rihanna's foray into the category), four shimmery lip balms, four iridescent-pigmented lipsticks, three transformative liquid-to-glitter eyeliners, and one eyeliner smudging brush.

As early testers, we can confirm that the formulas are amazing! The eye shadows have a satin-metallic finish, the lip glosses are hydrating and comfortable, and the liquid liners live up to their shapeshifting hype. Plus, the packaging totally looks like jewelry.

