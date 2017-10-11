 Skip Nav
Your Exclusive First Look at the Fenty Beauty Galaxy Makeup Swatched

While you count the days, hours, and minutes for the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Galaxy collection to drop on Oct. 13, we can help make the time go faster. Here, we have an exclusive first look at the swatches for every sexy, glittery, and holographic product in the new holiday lineup.

First Look at All 13 of the Fenty Beauty Galaxy Products Before They Hit Sephora

To recap, there are 13 products in Galaxy that include an eye shadow palette (Rihanna's foray into the category), four shimmery lip balms, four iridescent-pigmented lipsticks, three transformative liquid-to-glitter eyeliners, and one eyeliner smudging brush.

As early testers, we can confirm that the formulas are amazing! The eye shadows have a satin-metallic finish, the lip glosses are hydrating and comfortable, and the liquid liners live up to their shapeshifting hype. Plus, the packaging totally looks like jewelry.

Keep reading to see what it all looks like swatched out!

Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette, $59
Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter, $19
Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick, $19
Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner, $20
Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection
