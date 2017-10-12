 Skip Nav
Beauty News
Exclusive: Morphe Is Coming to Ulta — and There's a Brand-New Palette!
Halloween
20 of the Scariest, Goriest Halloween Costumes Using Makeup (NSFW!)
Beauty Tips
This Reddit Hack Will Change How You Wash Your Makeup Brushes

Fenty Beauty Highlighter Homecoming Proposal

This Teen Was Asked to Homecoming With Fenty Products, and I Can't Even Get a Text Back

In what is destined to become the greatest romance story of all time (or at least of this week), one nice young man decided to ask his date to homecoming in a way that will make you believe in love again.

According to a high school senior named Shania Tran, her gentleman caller came to win homecoming by including Fenty Beauty's Killawatt Highlighter ($34) in his proposal.

Alec Kealey surprised Tran with a sign that read, "Will you light up my life at hoco?" The poster had the highlighter, and what looks like an assortment of Fenty goodies, attached to it.

Tran said yes (because, duh). Kealey took to Twitter to say that homecoming would be "the highlight of 2017."

Tran told POPSUGAR that she had swatched Killawatt at Sephora and "loved it," but went home without purchasing the powder for herself. "Alec knew that I loved the Fenty beauty line and was so excited when Rihanna released it," she said. "Lo and behold, he got it for me!"

So there you have it: love is real, and some boys are nice. BRB while we go inquire if Alec has a single, equally thoughtful older brother.


Image Source: Shania Trann

Join the conversation
Fenty BeautyFall BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingFallBeauty Products
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
Adidas Model With Leg Hair
Beauty News
by Perri Konecky
Fenty Beauty Highlighter Hack
Beauty News
by Brinton Parker
Morphe on Ulta | Jaclyn Hill Morphe Palette For Ulta
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
Nike Brows Instagram Trends
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds