Anyone Can DIY These Glamorous Gatsby-Inspired Finger Waves

You've mastered your go-to party look, but this New Year's Eve, why not wow friends and family with a modern take on a faux bob? We headed to The Red Door Union Square, where our very own editor Aemilia Madden transformed into a modern '20s beauty.

First, she sat in beauty adviser AJ Hayden's chair to get a party-ready makeup look. "It's all updating the smoky eye, but make sure it glistens to give it that '20s feel," Hayden explained. Complete the look with strong brows and a nude lip. "Do your eye makeup first," she recommended. "Then do your foundation. That way you won't get fallout under your eyes."

Next, Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spa's Creative Director and National Director of Hair, Woody Michleb, showed us how to transform long blond hair into an easy-to-DIY finger wave faux bob. So get out your hair clips, plug in your flat iron, and keep reading.

Source: Benjamin Stone

Step One
Step Two
Step Three
Step Four
The Final Look
