This Major Clothing Chain's Owners Will Launch Beauty Stores — and We've Got an Exclusive First Look

It's honestly tough to imagine a world without Forever 21. The megaretailer has long been known for selling trendy, affordable go-tos to women of all ages. The store has truly been there for us even when our bank accounts were not. We've definitely hit up the store countless times to find that perfect (often metallic) "going-out top," statement sandal, or impulse-buy graphic t-shirt. And now we're pinching ourselves because we just learned that Esther and Linda Chang, owners of Forever 21, are launching — wait for it — a beauty store.

We know, we know — Forever 21 already sells beauty products. But here's how Riley Rose will be different: for one, it's an entirely new concept.

There will be no Forever 21 brands sold here, and it will focus on selling both hard-to-find cult brands and old reliable products. Whereas prices at Forever 21 rarely go above $50, Riley Rose will sell products that retail from $2 to $189.

K-beauty and indie offerings will be the main focus, and you'll be able to shop favorites from TonyMoly, Winky Lux, Essie, R+Co, Stila, and Laura Geller. With that hodgepodge of names, we're imagining Riley Rose as a mix between a big retailer like Ulta and your favorite under-the-radar novelty store.

POPSUGAR got an exclusive peek at what the inside of Riley Rose stores will look like, and we can verify that the chain resembles a Barbie dream house. Products will be displayed on vanities that will give you major organization #goals, and you'll be able to get makeup advice from interactive touch screens.

This emporium of beauty goodness will first open in Glendale, CA, on Sept. 30. More stores are set to follow, but no matter where you live, you'll be able to shop Riley Rose online when the site launches in November.

Ahead, get a peek inside the stores and see Riley Rose's gorgeous campaign photos.