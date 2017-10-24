 Skip Nav
Exclusive: Meet the 2 New Inspiring Faces of CoverGirl — They're Not Who You Think!
This Model Was Ignored Backstage at Fashion Week Because of Her Natural Hair
This Easy DIY Proves Anyone Can Do Pin Curls Like a Pro
23 Game of Thrones Braid Tutorials So Good, They'd Make the Khaleesi Jealous

It seems like practically everyone on Game of Thrones has good hair — hell, even Jon Snow and Jaime Lannister have enviable locks. Out of the countless gorgeous hairstyles that make an appearance on the dramatic fantasy show, the most impressive are the braids. So many braids. You don't need a King's Landing handmaiden to achieve the plaited looks from GOT, either; thanks to the many braid aficionados on YouTube, it's easy to learn how to steal Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen's signature looks.

We've rounded up all the best Game of Thrones braid tutorials out there, so you can start looking like the khaleesi you are inside. Which one will you try first?

Try these tutorials if you've got Arya Stark hair envy.
Video
Or if you're feeling more refined, steal Sansa Stark's braid looks.
Video
Video
Video
Video
Girls with curls can steal the beautiful Missandei's braided headband look!
Throw Daenerys Targaryen's braids into the mix when you're feeling fiery.
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video
On days when you're feeling like a true queen, you can copy Margaery Tyrell's plaited style.
Catelyn Stark's elegant updo is perfect for special occasions.
When you want to mix things up, try Cersei's braided look on for size.
Video
Video
