23 Game of Thrones Braid Tutorials So Good, They'd Make the Khaleesi Jealous

It seems like practically everyone on Game of Thrones has good hair — hell, even Jon Snow and Jaime Lannister have enviable locks. Out of the countless gorgeous hairstyles that make an appearance on the dramatic fantasy show, the most impressive are the braids. So many braids. You don't need a King's Landing handmaiden to achieve the plaited looks from GOT, either; thanks to the many braid aficionados on YouTube, it's easy to learn how to steal Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen's signature looks.

We've rounded up all the best Game of Thrones braid tutorials out there, so you can start looking like the khaleesi you are inside. Which one will you try first?

