Go, Go! The Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Palette Is Now Available at Ulta For $30

Gigi Hadid's first Maybelline product has arrived sooner than expected. The Gigi x Maybelline Jetsetter Palette ($30) is on sale RIGHT NOW at ulta.com, the exclusive US retailer for this collection (it hits Ulta brick-and-mortar stores on Nov. 5). A rep from Ulta told POPSUGAR that the entire collection was originally slated to launch this weekend, but they have made the palette available sooner due to the demand. #Bless you, Ulta!

If you want Jetsetter, you need to act fast since it's limited-edition. As the name suggests, it's made for the girl on the go — like Gigi herself. It includes: two concealers, two lip balms, four eye shadows, one matte bronzer, one highlighter, and one mini mascara. There are also two different-size makeup brushes. So, basically everything.

"The most exciting part about making this collection was creating something I wasn't able to find before — a palette or kit that had all my favorite colors and everything I needed — all in one place," Gigi Hadid said in an official statement on Ulta.com.

The neutral, warm, and rosy colors are perfect for a fresh, glowy look — definitely inspired by Gigi's baby face. You can see how stunning the makeup looks on her in the campaign image ahead.

We're also digging the nude-rose packaging that the palette comes in. It begs to be Instagrammed alongside your Glossier or other millennial pink products. Would you really expect anything less than a cool-girl aesthetic from Gigi?

Keep reading to see more of Jetsetter and Gigi!

Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Jetsetter Palette
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Jetsetter Palette
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Jetsetter Palette
Gigi Hadid Wearing Her Maybelline Jetsetter Palette
