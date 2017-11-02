GlamGlow Is Launching an Actual Ferris Wheel of Skin Care, and I Want It

I am so afraid of heights that the last time I was on a ferris wheel, I cried (I was also 21 years old, if that helps set the scene). However, I will gladly volunteer to get all over GlamGlow's holiday collection, which is, no big deal or anything, a mini ferris wheel full of skin care.

Eight products make up this bundle, ranging from sheet masks to firming treatments. If you want to get down to the nitty-gritty, the Big Wheel of Sexy (yes, that's what it's called — talk about chutzpah) includes favorites like YouthMud, SuperMud, ThirstyMud, GravityMud, Glowstarter, Volcasmic, DreamDuo, Plumprageous Matte in Clear, and a dual-ended skincare application brush.

Back to the ferris wheel these products live in. Yeah, it actually works. You can spend your time twirling it around to your heart's content. It will cost you though — to make your clear-skinned carnival dreams come true, you'll have to shell out $349. We've said it before, but we'll say it again: do it for the 'gram. And also for clear skin!