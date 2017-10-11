 Skip Nav
13 Halloween Makeup Looks That Are the Perfect Excuse to Get the Glitter Out

Halloween makeup doesn't have to be gory. In fact, the spooky night is the perfect excuse to go down the glamorous route and get the glitter out. Don't believe us? Read on to get inspired by 13 makeup artists and their gorgeous creations. (Don't worry — if you're more of a rhinestone kind of girl, we've also got you covered).

