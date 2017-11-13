 Skip Nav
Glitter Strobing Is the 1 Holiday Beauty Trend Worth Obsessing Over

Regardless of which Winter holiday you celebrate, it's easy to see a recurring theme this time of year: light. Candles, lamps, and strings of lights add brightness, joy, and hope to the long, dark evenings. We'd argue that same trend translates into beauty looks of the season, too. Shimmer, sparkles, and metallic hues all make an appearance on lips, eyes, and cheeks . . . and beautifully reflect the light of your festive decorations.

This year, we're combining the most dazzling beauty accessory ever — glitter — with strobing. As you likely know by now, strobing is a trendy highlighting technique, which consists of applying a shimmery illuminator to the high points of the face like cheekbones, the cupid's bow, and browbones. We decided to kick this popular method into high gear by layering on glitter as a finishing touch.

Glitter strobing is not for the faint of heart, as it's intensely luminous, but it's also one that is sure to inspire both envy and compliments alike. Paired with an LBD, you'll sparkle at any soirée.

The fabulous aspect of this look (besides the glitter, of course) is that it can be completely customized to your desires, bone structure, and complexion. It speaks to the art and whimsy of makeup. Here, MAC Cosmetics Senior Artist Regan Rabanal designed six different looks using the new In the Spotlight collection on two different complexions, fair and deep. That said, you shouldn't feel limited to the colors used in the creations he whipped up — feel empowered to design your own sparkling masterpieces.

"Trying out and experimenting with different colors and sizes of glitter will help discover some amazing combos," he said. "Keep the combinations ombré and focused on the same color undertones." Read on for his tips and tricks and to spark your own creativity.

MAC Cosmetics Strobe Cream in Redlite
$33
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC Cosmetics Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Show Gold
$33
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC glitters
$22
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
Silverlite Strobe Cream
$33
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Soft Frost
$33
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
3D Silver
$22
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC Cosmetics 224 Tapered Blending Brush
$32
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
Prep + Prime Fix+ Spray
$23
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
Mixing Medium Eyeliner
$14
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC Cosmetics Cleanse Off Oil
$32
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolor in High Drama
$21
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
Ruby Red Pigment
$22
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Verve
$17
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Soft Frost
$33
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
Reflects Transparent Teal Glitter
$22
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
Glitter Strobing on Cheekbones: Deep Skin Tone
After patting on the Redlite Strobe Cream, he added MAC Cosmetics Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Show Gold ($33), a peachy-pink highlighting powder, and a cocktail of three MAC glitters ($22 each): Reflects Red, Pink, and Fuchsia.
For a concentrated luminous effect like this one, Rabanal says that using two brushes — a larger one and a smaller blending tool — is key. "The larger brush should be used to create a wider wash of highlight," he noted, "and the smaller brush to create smaller, additional layers on top of the same area."
Glitter Strobing on Cheekbones: Fair Skin Tone
Rabanal blended MAC Reflects Glitter in Transparent Teal and 3D Silver ($22) for this, using the MAC Cosmetics 224 Tapered Blending Brush ($32) to pat on and buff out the sparkles. He opted to keep the glitter close to the outer corner of the eye and then diffuse it, as this was the highest point of her face.
If you're concerned about locking down your glitter — as we all know, this beauty accessory tends to migrate! — Rabanal advises that you keep your skin a little moist to help the sparkles stick. "Don't powder over everything too much," he warned. "Prep + Prime Fix+ Spray ($23) helps to re-add moisture." Try spritzing it onto your brush to help apply the glitter.
Glitter Strobing on Eyes: Deep Skin Tone
"Eye shape is key when I get inspired to create a look," said Rabanal. "Meki has a lot more space between her eye and her brow so I wanted to complement this by adding a larger glitter shape to her lids."
Because this is such a sultry, show-stopping look, use a neutral lip color (or none at all). You don't want to take any of the focus away from your eyes!
Glitter Strobing on Eyes: Fair Skin Tone
Instead of a full-coverage glitter design, Rabanal left the center of the eyes open for a lighter feel. "Victoria has a lower brow, so I worked closer to her lashline and out on the sides of her eyes to balance her eye shape," he said. The result is a simultaneously sculpted and highlighted eye.
Extreme caution should be used when wearing glitter around the eye. To remove it, Rabanal swears by MAC Cosmetics Cleanse Off Oil ($32). "I use it to massage all the glitter into the oily slurry and then just add water to rinse everything away," he said.
Glitter Strobing on Lips: Deep Skin Tone
A dusting of Ruby Red Pigment and MAC Cosmetics Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Show Gold on the model's cupid's bow created extra definition, while the combination of Reflects Pink Glitter and Ruby Red Pigment ($22) added extra fullness to the center of her lip.
To keep the focus on the model's pout, Rabanal lightly used a coordinating metallic burgundy liner on her lower and upper lashline and finished with a few coats of mascara.
Glitter Strobing on Lips: Fair Skin Tone
He then added Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Soft Frost ($33) and Reflects Transparent Teal Glitter ($22), a white sparkle with a blue cast, to the model's cupid's bow, nose, and chin.
To keep this look on for as long as possible through a party, Rabanal advises you use a straw when drinking and keeping a bit of extra product in your purse for touch-ups. "If proper application has been executed, it's likely to stay on through eating and or light kissing," he remarked.
