Glitter Strobing Is the 1 Holiday Beauty Trend Worth Obsessing Over

Regardless of which Winter holiday you celebrate, it's easy to see a recurring theme this time of year: light. Candles, lamps, and strings of lights add brightness, joy, and hope to the long, dark evenings. We'd argue that same trend translates into beauty looks of the season, too. Shimmer, sparkles, and metallic hues all make an appearance on lips, eyes, and cheeks . . . and beautifully reflect the light of your festive decorations.

This year, we're combining the most dazzling beauty accessory ever — glitter — with strobing. As you likely know by now, strobing is a trendy highlighting technique, which consists of applying a shimmery illuminator to the high points of the face like cheekbones, the cupid's bow, and browbones. We decided to kick this popular method into high gear by layering on glitter as a finishing touch.

Glitter strobing is not for the faint of heart, as it's intensely luminous, but it's also one that is sure to inspire both envy and compliments alike. Paired with an LBD, you'll sparkle at any soirée.

The fabulous aspect of this look (besides the glitter, of course) is that it can be completely customized to your desires, bone structure, and complexion. It speaks to the art and whimsy of makeup. Here, MAC Cosmetics Senior Artist Regan Rabanal designed six different looks using the new In the Spotlight collection on two different complexions, fair and deep. That said, you shouldn't feel limited to the colors used in the creations he whipped up — feel empowered to design your own sparkling masterpieces.

"Trying out and experimenting with different colors and sizes of glitter will help discover some amazing combos," he said. "Keep the combinations ombré and focused on the same color undertones." Read on for his tips and tricks and to spark your own creativity.