Emerald Eye Makeup Is Taking Over Instagram and It's Prettier Than You Ever Imagined

Recent makeup trends have been taking inspiration from mother nature, sometimes a little too literally. It's no secret that terrarium eyes make the most stunning beauty looks we've ever laid eyes on, however, we've established it's not exactly an everyday look. But we've found an equally beautiful equivalent — emerald eyes.

Emerald makeup is currently having a moment on Instagram, and we're totally into it. It's proving to be a hue that suits all eye colors and skin tones. Read on to see how your favorite beauty babes have used green in their makeup, from a simple winged liner to a negative space masterpiece.