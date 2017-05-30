 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Emerald Eye Makeup Is Taking Over Instagram and It's Prettier Than You Ever Imagined
Spring Beauty
These Are 23 of the Hottest Beauty Launches For May 2017
Beauty News
Makeup Artist "Can't Offer an Apology" For His Work After Blackface Accusations
Beauty Trends
Set Your Alarms! Here's When to Snatch the Benefit x Wonder Woman Makeup Kit
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 28  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Emerald Eye Makeup Is Taking Over Instagram and It's Prettier Than You Ever Imagined

Recent makeup trends have been taking inspiration from mother nature, sometimes a little too literally. It's no secret that terrarium eyes make the most stunning beauty looks we've ever laid eyes on, however, we've established it's not exactly an everyday look. But we've found an equally beautiful equivalent — emerald eyes.

Emerald makeup is currently having a moment on Instagram, and we're totally into it. It's proving to be a hue that suits all eye colors and skin tones. Read on to see how your favorite beauty babes have used green in their makeup, from a simple winged liner to a negative space masterpiece.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
MakeupeMakeup IdeasMakeup TrendsBeauty TrendsEye Makeup
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
DIY Beauty
Castor Oil Could Be the Secret to Thicker Brows and Longer Lashes
by Tori-Crowther
SiliSponge StarDust Makeup-Blender Tool
Beauty News
The Sold-Out Silicone Makeup Blender Just Got a Sparkly Makeover
by Sarah Siegel
Spring 2017 Decor Trends on Pinterest
Spring Decor
Pinterest Reveals 9 Surprising Savvy Decor Trends on the Rise
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Personal Essay
9 Things I Learned About Fashion as a 30-Something
by Gemma Cartwright
Geode Nail Trend
Nails
You'll Forget All About Galaxy Nails When You See Geode Nails
by Tori-Crowther
Best Blue Lipsticks
Makeup
I Tried 4 Shades of Blue Lipstick So You Don't Have To
by Brinton Parker
Pinterest Predicts Home Trends For 2017
Decor Inspiration
Pinterest Announces the Hottest Home Trends of 2017
by Perri Konecky
Shower Plants Trend
Bathrooms
13 Bathrooms That'll Convince You to Hop on the Shower Plants Trend
by Victoria Messina
Natural Hair Inspiration | Afropunk 2016
Summer Beauty
Braids, Bantus, and More Stunning Beauty Moments From Afropunk
by Aimee Simeon
Bold Beauty Looks For Spring
Macerich
Yes, You Can Pull Off These Bold Makeup Colors
by Stephanie Nguyen paid for by Macerich
Popular Latin Recipes of 2016
Recipes
The Most Popular Latin Recipes of 2016 Are Surprisingly Healthy
by Alessandra Foresto
Rainbow Lipstick Colors
Makeup
These Edgy Lipsticks Are the Easiest Way to Switch Up Your Beauty Style For Halloween
by Emily Orofino
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds