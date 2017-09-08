10 Hair Colorist Instagram Accounts That Will Brighten Up Your Feed

Hair cutting and styling can certainly be considered a form of art — but when it comes to creative expression, it doesn't get better than hair coloring.

Whether a colorist is pushing the limits of the color wheel with bright hues or just getting a client ready for Summer with some highlights, the process requires not only a keen understanding of color but also of texture, cut, and dye. The professionals who concentrate on this skill are, in many ways, the superheroes of the salon. They're part artist, part chemist, and all-around beauty guru.

But you don't have to commit to a new shade to get a glimpse of the magic. Many of the top colorists — working with all styles, textures, and hues — are sharing their favorite dye jobs on Instagram. These are the 10 you'll want (let's be real, need) to follow right now.