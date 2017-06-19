Your Jaw Will Drop After Watching This Amazing Bald Spot Hair Makeover

A post shared by Ghazi (@ghazi_beauty_salon) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Dealing with hair loss can be a devastating experience for many women; luckily, Lebanese stylist Ghazi shows that it's possible to cover up even a large bald patch with some extensions and styling in a video he posted to Instagram.

In the video, first reported on by Allure, Ghazi leaves his client's face-framing hair in Velcro rollers and uses a curling iron to curl the back of his client's hair. He places pieces of foam within her hair for added thickness and adds layers of extensions to the back of her head to add body. Next, the stylist teases his client's natural hair and combs it backwards to cover the bald spot. Ghazi proceeds to create an elaborate chignon on his client with bobby pins and a generous amount of hair spray.

The stunning results have gone viral, gaining 318,693 views in just one day. Many of the comments on the video praise Ghazi for his incredible work and state that you would never know the woman ever suffered from hair loss.