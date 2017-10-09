 Skip Nav
Beauty News
Exclusive: Morphe Is Coming to Ulta — and There's a Brand-New Palette!
Rihanna
Fenty Beauty's New Eyeliners Release Glitter! You Have to See It to Believe It
Beauty News
Adam Levine and 29 Other Sexy-as-Hell Celebrity Guys With Fragrance Deals
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
I Tried the "Grandma Mask," and Holy Sh*t, Look at My Face

While I don't consider myself on the cutting edge of beauty technology, I am a sucker for trendy treatments and new "miracle" ingredients. Thus, when I saw a Korean mask face popping up on my feeds that looked unlike any product I'd ever seen, I had to try it. Hanacure's Multi-Action Treament Mask has been affectionately dubbed "The Grandma Mask" — for good reason. The company promises that, "Within 30 minutes, all major skin concerns are combated revealing a noticeably improved complexion, time after time."

But how? The two-part mask's innovative formula relies heavily on plant extracts (think lotus leaf, green tea, honeysuckle, and peony root) to stimulate blood flow to your face, before attaching to the impurities in your skin and lifting them out of your pores.

Science aside, it's the most bizarre beauty treatment I've ever tried. Here's everything you need to know before you check it out yourself!

Related
How to Know What Face Mask Is Right For You

The Starter Kit
Before the Product
The Magic Serum
After the Application
15 Minutes Later
30 Minutes Later
Close-Up of My Skin
After Rinsing
1 Hour Later
Bonus: Texts From My Mom
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty Product ReviewKorean BeautyBeauty TrendsBeauty How ToFace MaskSkin Care
Acne
The Unexpected Way I Stopped Breaking Out After My Workouts
by Michele Foley
Does Apple Cider Vinegar Make Your Hair Grow Fast?
DIY Beauty
by Alaina Demopoulos
Madre Monte Halloween Makeup Tutorial | Laura Sanchez Video
Beauty Video
Laura Sanchez's Madre Monte Halloween Tutorial Is the Most Beautiful Thing You'll See Today
by Macy Daniela Martin
How to Remove Temporary Tattoos
Beauty How To
3 Ways to Remove Even the Most Stubborn Temporary Tattoos
by Catherine Conelly
Nostril Hair Extensions
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds