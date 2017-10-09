I Tried the "Grandma Mask," and Holy Sh*t, Look at My Face

While I don't consider myself on the cutting edge of beauty technology, I am a sucker for trendy treatments and new "miracle" ingredients. Thus, when I saw a Korean mask face popping up on my feeds that looked unlike any product I'd ever seen, I had to try it. Hanacure's Multi-Action Treament Mask has been affectionately dubbed "The Grandma Mask" — for good reason. The company promises that, "Within 30 minutes, all major skin concerns are combated revealing a noticeably improved complexion, time after time."

But how? The two-part mask's innovative formula relies heavily on plant extracts (think lotus leaf, green tea, honeysuckle, and peony root) to stimulate blood flow to your face, before attaching to the impurities in your skin and lifting them out of your pores.

Science aside, it's the most bizarre beauty treatment I've ever tried. Here's everything you need to know before you check it out yourself!