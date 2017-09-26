Forget Swatches, People Are Now Painting Entire Palettes on the Backs of Their Hands

One of the most exciting things for a beauty junkie is swatching a new palette, or eagerly Instagramming photos of other people's swatches of the palette you just ordered. Nothing makes us feel quite like a Kylie Cosmetics pro than swiping new hues all up our arms, am I right?

But one Instagram makeup junkie has taken this to a whole new level! Ikhaniic has created a series of looks where she not only swatches a buzzy palette, but actually draws an entire mini version of the palette onto her hand. Let me tell you now, the results are seriously incredible, and regular swatches will never be good enough again.

Aside from provoking the response of "wait, that isn't photoshopped?" the hand art actually provides real color swatches so you can envision the palettes IRL. She has swatches of all the classics like Morphe, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Too Faced, Huda Beauty, and Tarte. Talk about a great lineup.

Read on to see some of her best swatches, but I must warn you: you'll be surprised how much they'll make you want to buy another palette.