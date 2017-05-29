 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Could This DIY Herbal Oil Thicken Your Mane and Stop Hair Loss After 1 Use?
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Beauty Products Review
NYX Has Expanded Its Liquid Suede Line Into Metallic Mattes
Beauty Trends
The Coolest Festival Hairstyle of Summer 2017 Still Is . . .

Herbal Oil Guarantees Thicker Hair, Stopping Hair Loss

Could This DIY Herbal Oil Thicken Your Mane and Stop Hair Loss After 1 Use?

This homemade herbal oil sounds too good to be true: it claims to stop hair loss and thicken strands after just one use. We found the recipe on Glowpink, and while there was not much info aside from how to create it and that it guarantees these results after a single treatment, we had to investigate!

First, let's take a look at the recipe:

Ingredients for one application:

1 fresh hibiscus flower
2-3 hibiscus leaves
3 tablespoon coconut oil
2 tablespoon mustard oil
2 tablespoon almond oil
A few curry leaves
1 tablespoon fenugreek seeds
1 medium-size onion
A few tulsi leaves

Process:

Chop the onion.
Take all petals of flower and crush it.
Add leaves and crush them.
Add curry leaves and crush them.
Mix all oils in given quantity in a pan.
Start flame, and add the onion.
Add crushed paste.
When oil starts to boil, add tulsi leaves and fenugreek seeds.
When seeds starts to pop up, turn off the flame.
Let it cool.
Apply this oil to your hair, and wait for at least 30 minutes before washing it off.

ADVERTISEMENT

To get to the bottom of whether this works or not, we consulted Dr. Rachel Nazarian of Schweiger Dermatology Group via email. She confirmed this treatment does not fix hair loss, and here is why:

"There are many different etiologies for hair loss, and there s absolutely no one-stop cure. This recipe claiming to thicken hair and stop hair loss in one application is absolutely ridiculous. Even the greatest clinically proven treatments take several weeks to slow hair loss or thicken hair. The claim of 'thickening hair' can only be applied to new hair growth, as an old hair follicle can not be truly 'thickened.' The examples of hair-thickening agents that are available now are done with particles that adhere to the hair follicle, giving it the appearance of being thicker. Hair thickening takes a long time and requires you to evaluate the new hair growth.

"Additionally, hair loss happens after the hair follicle has remained in a stagnant point of the cycle for a period of time. Strands in this point of the hair growth cycle will eventually shed. There is no way to avoid this, especially with a one-time application of topical agents. Before you waste your time, and potentially exacerbate the reasons behind your hair loss, get a professional evaluation from your dermatologist. Anything guaranteeing they can stop hair shedding or reverse hair thinning in 30 minutes is bogus!"

The verdict: sure, you can try this at home to hydrate and condition your mane, but don't expect a drastic change aside from shinier strands.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Product Credit: Orley Dress
Join the conversation
DIY BeautyBeauty TipsBeauty How ToHair
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty Products Review
by Kirbie Johnson
How to Make Hair Grow Stronger
Beauty Tips
3 Ways You've Been Sabotaging Your Hair's Health Without Realizing It
by Emily Orofino
Scented Temporary Tattoos
Beauty News
by Kelsey Garcia
Spring Beauty
by Lauren Levinson
Hair Tapestry by Bleach London
Beauty Trends
The Coolest Festival Hairstyle of Summer 2017 Still Is . . .
by Kirbie Johnson
Sunscreen Mistakes Made by Latinas
Summer Beauty
7 Dangerous Sunscreen Mistakes Not to Make This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Flame Nail Art
Beauty Trends
by Sarah Siegel
What Is the Half-Moon Shape on Nails?
Beauty Tips
What the Half-Moon Shape on Your Nails Says About Your Health
by Lauren Levinson
What are Slice Sheet Masks
Beauty Tips
by Sarah Siegel
How Do I Get a Flat Stomach
Popsugar Interviews
by Dominique Astorino
How Many Millennial Women Shave Their Armpits?
Beauty News
by Victoria Messina
Real Wasp Lip Art
Beauty Trends
by Tori-Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds