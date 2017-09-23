Cure Your Skin Care Woes and Pumpkin Cravings With a DIY Face Mask

It's officially pumpkin season! Sure, you're already hooked on pumpkin spice lattes and have made a date in your calendar to find the perfect jack o'lantern, but are you aware of the benefits that this iconic squash can provide to your skin? Packed with zinc, antioxidants, and vitamins, pumpkins protect your skin from wrinkles and age spots as well as gently exfoliating for a more radiant complexion. Don't have a pumpkin patch nearby? You can get this orange fruit (yup, it's a fruit!) in a can at your local supermarket.

Make your base : Whisk together about 1/4 cup of pumpkin and one whole egg. The yolk adds nourishment while the white provides a subtle tightening effect to sagging skin.

: Whisk together about 1/4 cup of pumpkin and one whole egg. The yolk adds nourishment while the white provides a subtle tightening effect to sagging skin. Dry skin additive : Add a few teaspoons of honey, which not only seals in moisture, but prevents breakouts thanks to its antibacterial properties.

: Add a few teaspoons of honey, which not only seals in moisture, but prevents breakouts thanks to its antibacterial properties. Oily skin additive : For an astringent effect, mix in a splash of apple cider or cranberry juice.

: For an astringent effect, mix in a splash of apple cider or cranberry juice. Apply: Smooth the pumpkin-y potion over your face, relax for 15 to 20 minutes, and rinse to reveal a brighter, firmer, smoother complexion.