1 Viral Trick That Will Eliminate Getting Makeup on Your Clothes For Good

If you wear makeup, chances are you've probably had to toss away more than a few t-shirts after getting makeup stains on them, but according to one innovative Twitter user, a simpler solution has been hiding in our homes this entire time. 16-year-old Eva Lopez recently enlightened the beauty world with her bag-over-head makeup trick to avoid getting foundation on her clothes, and you'll wish you thought of it sooner.

When u don't wanna get makeup your shirt pic.twitter.com/OZ6ApBjawT — Puppy (@_evamariie) June 16, 2017

Of course, the internet had a lot of reactions to the genius, but maybe not-so-safe makeup hack. Read on to see some of the best responses, including 3 other — safer — hacks that you probably definitely should consider if being deprived of oxygen isn't your thing.