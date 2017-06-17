 Skip Nav
1 Viral Trick That Will Eliminate Getting Makeup on Your Clothes For Good
Ulta Beauty
See It Here First: Every Polish From China Glaze's My Little Pony Collection
Beauty Trends
You'll Scream For Ice Cream When You See These Delicious Beauty Looks
Beauty News
Ikea Is About to Smell Really F*cking Bougie Thanks to Byredo
1 Viral Trick That Will Eliminate Getting Makeup on Your Clothes For Good

If you wear makeup, chances are you've probably had to toss away more than a few t-shirts after getting makeup stains on them, but according to one innovative Twitter user, a simpler solution has been hiding in our homes this entire time. 16-year-old Eva Lopez recently enlightened the beauty world with her bag-over-head makeup trick to avoid getting foundation on her clothes, and you'll wish you thought of it sooner.

Of course, the internet had a lot of reactions to the genius, but maybe not-so-safe makeup hack. Read on to see some of the best responses, including 3 other — safer — hacks that you probably definitely should consider if being deprived of oxygen isn't your thing.

Latest Beauty
