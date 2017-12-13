 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Exactly How a Pro Ballerina Does Her Stage Makeup For The Nutcracker
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Exactly How a Pro Ballerina Does Her Stage Makeup For The Nutcracker

Ballerinas really do it all. They're artists. They're athletes. But did you also know they double as makeup artists? Thanks to years of recitals and shows, professional dancers are absolute experts when it comes to doing a full, glam stage face. While there are in-house makeup artists at ballet companies, the hectic backstage environment, multiple performances, and sheer number of company members make it impossible for everyone to get their makeup done. Often, beauty tips get passed down from more seasoned dancers to ones just starting their careers in the corps.

Lauren Lovette, principal dancer at the New York City Ballet since 2015, says she learned both from dancers before her and NYCB's makeup artist, Karla Elie. "We have the option to get our makeup done, but I like doing it myself, even for big roles," she told POPSUGAR. "I love to take my time. There's something that prepares me for the show when I'm doing it myself. I just get in a good rhythm. It's very meditative."

Related
Get Glam Makeup Like a Rockette For Your Next Holiday Soiree

Lauren has a starring role as the Sugarplum Fairy in holiday favorite The Nutcracker. She's a beloved character, and her look is pretty, pink, and glamorous — everything you imagine a prima ballerina to look like. "Sugarplum Fairy [is] all goodness, and kindness, and sweetness, so you reflect that all in the makeup," Lauren said.

We met Lauren ahead of the season's premiere to have her show us the tricks of the trade. Learn how she gets her stage beauty look step by step, ahead.

Image
Mehron's StarBlend Cake Makeup
$14
from mehron.com
Buy Now
Image
MAC Powder Blush in Harmony
$23
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
Image
Maybelline Dream Bouncy Blush in Plum Wine
$4
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Image
Chanel quad shadow palette in 266
$61
from chanel.com
Buy Now
Chanel Le Volume de Chanel
$32
from chanel.com
Buy Now
Ardell
Eyelash Wispies Black - 1ct
$3.79
from Target
Buy Now See more Ardell Eye Makeup
Mary Kay Gel Eyeliner
$18
from marykay.com
Buy Now
Image
E.L.F. Clear Brow and Lash Mascara
$2
from elfcosmetics.com
Buy Now
Chanel Le Crayon Lévres in Pretty Pink
$31
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Victor de Souza Prismatic Lipstick in Liquid Sky
$68
from victordesouzany.com
Buy Now
Chanel
GABRIELLE Eau de Parfum
$105
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Chanel Fragrances
Old Spice
High Endurance Pure Sport Invisible Solid Antiperspirant and Deodorant - 3oz
$2.39
from Target
Buy Now See more Old Spice Deodorants
Image
Maybelline Fit Me! Blush in Deep Wine
$5
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Image
Neutrogena Cleansing Oil
$7
from target.com
Buy Now
Before
Step 1: Foundation and Base
Step 2: Contour
Step 3: Eyes
Step 3: Eyes
Step 3: Eyes
Step 4: Lashes
Step 4: Lashes
Step 5: Liner
Step 6: Brows
Step 6: Brows
Step 7: Eyes
Step 8: Lips
Step 8: Lips
Lauren Lovette's Stage Makeup
Step 9: Finishing Touches
The Finished Look
Lauren Lovette's Sugarplum Fairy Makeup
Lauren Lovette's Sugarplum Fairy Makeup
Lauren Lovette's Sugarplum Fairy Makeup
Lauren Lovette's Sugarplum Fairy Makeup
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty TutorialBeauty DIYDIY BeautyHoliday BeautyPopsugar InterviewsBeauty How ToBalletHolidayMakeup
Shop Story
Read Story
Mehron's StarBlend Cake Makeup
from mehron.com
$14
MAC Powder Blush in Harmony
from maccosmetics.com
$23
Maybelline Dream Bouncy Blush in Plum Wine
from amazon.com
$4
Chanel quad shadow palette in 266
from chanel.com
$61
Chanel Le Volume de Chanel
from chanel.com
$32
Ardell
Eyelash Wispies Black - 1ct
from Target
$3.79
Mary Kay Gel Eyeliner
from marykay.com
$18
E.L.F. Clear Brow and Lash Mascara
from elfcosmetics.com
$2
Chanel Le Crayon Lévres in Pretty Pink
from shop.nordstrom.com
$31
Victor de Souza Prismatic Lipstick in Liquid Sky
from victordesouzany.com
$68
Chanel
GABRIELLE Eau de Parfum
from Sephora
$105
Old Spice
High Endurance Pure Sport Invisible Solid Antiperspirant and Deodorant - 3oz
from Target
$2.39
Maybelline Fit Me! Blush in Deep Wine
from amazon.com
$5
Neutrogena Cleansing Oil
from target.com
$7
Shop More
Chanel Fragrances SHOP MORE
Chanel
CHANCE EAU TENDRE Eau de Toilette
from Sephora
$62
Chanel
N°5 L’EAU
from Sephora
$80
Chanel
COCO MADEMOISELLE Eau de Parfum
from Sephora
$75
Chanel
GABRIELLE Eau de Parfum
from Sephora
$105
Chanel
CHANCE EAU FRAÎCHE Eau de Toilette
from Sephora
$62
Ardell Eye Makeup SHOP MORE
Ardell
Faux Mink Lash #811
from Ulta
$5.99
Ardell
Glamour Wispies Black Lashes
from Ulta
$4.99
Ardell
Demi Wispies Natural Multipack
from Ulta
$11.99
Ardell
Individuals Medium Black Lashes
from Ulta
$4.99
Ardell
Cluster Wispies Demi Wispies
from Ulta
$3.99
Old Spice Deodorants SHOP MORE
Old Spice
Wild Collection Men's Body Spray Hawkridge
from Walgreens
$4.59
Old Spice
Deodorant - Wolfthorn 3.8 oz
from Target
$5.49
Old Spice
Wolfthorn Deodorant - 3.4 oz
from Target
$4.99
Old Spice
Fresher Collection Antiperspirant & Deodorant Sticks Fiji
from Walgreens
$9.99$7.99
Old Spice
Red Zone Refresh Men's Body Spray Swagger
from Walgreens
$4.59
Chanel Fragrances AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
by Lisa Sugar
Gift Guide
14 Sexy Gifts For Your BFF
by Nicole Yi
Gift Guide
100+ Gifts For Everyone on Your Holiday List
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday Beauty
There's a Fragrance Here For Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List
by Alessandra Foresto
Chanel Fragrances AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lizinlosangeles
this.rosy.life
lizinlosangeles
empirestyleofmind
Ardell Eye Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mapleandmint
heavenlyglamsparkle
maelesejoyblog
doubleshotofsass
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds