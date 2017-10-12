 Skip Nav
Rihanna
Your Exclusive First Look at the Fenty Beauty Galaxy Makeup Swatched
Beauty News
Forget Pumpkin Spice — These Brows Are Pumpkin and Spikes!
Kylie Jenner
See Why Kylie Jenner Just Called Her New Highlighter Her "Favorite Thing Ever"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
7 Mistakes You're Likely Making When Concealing Your Under-Eye Area

As a working makeup artist, this is the time of year when people start to worry about how to look more awake. Today alone, on a Thursday morning, I had four back-to-back clients complaining about their under-eye circles. As our tans fade, the stress of real life coupled with fairer skin makes our under-eye area show the damage left from those Summer margaritas and the neglect of our eye area.

Women make so many mistakes (using powder to set, not using a corrector, thinking they can sweep foundation under the eyes, applying their daily face cream around the eyes, using a dry concealer, the list goes on and on) in an attempt to look well-rested. It's an uphill battle, but it can be won. Keep reading to learn how!

Substituting Moisturizer For Eye Cream
You're Putting on Your Concealer First
You're Using Foundation Under Your Eyes
You're "Baking"
You're Using Too Light a Shade of Concealer
You're Not Using a Corrector
You're Using a Dry Concealer
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty TipsBeauty How ToConcealerMakeup
Rihanna
by Kristina Rodulfo
Wet n Wild Fantasy Makers Review
DIY Beauty
by Sarah Siegel
Makeup Revolution Dragon Highlighter
Beauty News
by Victoria Messina
3 Natural DIY Face Masks That Desi Girls Swear by For Glowing Skin
DIY Beauty
3 Natural DIY Face Masks That Desi Girls Swear by For Glowing Skin
by Urvashi Kumar
Makeup Brush Washing Hack
Beauty Tips
This Reddit Hack Will Change How You Wash Your Makeup Brushes
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds