7 Mistakes You're Likely Making When Concealing Your Under-Eye Area

As a working makeup artist, this is the time of year when people start to worry about how to look more awake. Today alone, on a Thursday morning, I had four back-to-back clients complaining about their under-eye circles. As our tans fade, the stress of real life coupled with fairer skin makes our under-eye area show the damage left from those Summer margaritas and the neglect of our eye area.

Women make so many mistakes (using powder to set, not using a corrector, thinking they can sweep foundation under the eyes, applying their daily face cream around the eyes, using a dry concealer, the list goes on and on) in an attempt to look well-rested. It's an uphill battle, but it can be won. Keep reading to learn how!