10 Makeup-Artist-Approved Ways to Instantly Look More Awake

If you're stuck in a beauty rut, the transition of seasons is a great time to wake up your makeup routine. When the majority of my clients have busy lifestyles and are often underslept, it's my job as a makeup artist to help bring their best faces forward. To help you do the same, I'm dishing out some tricks from my kit to help you find new ways to update your routine.

Avoid using blue tones in your makeup
Try lavender skin primer
Use a salmon-colored concealer
Blush in the crease of your eyes
Go for metallic eye makeup
Use cream highlighter
Bronze up
Treat your skin with hyaluronic acid
Mix face oil into your complexion products
Line your lower lashes
