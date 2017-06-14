 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
4 Real Women Finally Find Their Perfect Shades of Foundation
How to Find the Right Shade of Foundation

POPSUGAR / paid for by / Make Up For Ever

Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Ricardo Beas

It used to be hard to find the perfect foundation. We partnered with Make Up For Ever to find makeup that offers you complexion perfection.

When it comes to makeup, there's nothing quite as rewarding as finding the perfect foundation for your skin. Finish, wear, and shade are critical components to consider when hunting for your foundation match. Always in search of makeup that provides flawless coverage and long-lasting performance, we turned to POPSUGAR staffers to see if they could find the right shades of our favorite Make Up For Ever foundation to match their skin concerns. See what happened, right this way.

Mekishana Pierre, associate social media strategist
Mekishana Pierre, associate social media strategist

Meki says she usually looks for a foundation with buildable to medium coverage and a natural finish. She found the perfect match after perusing a whopping 40 shades of the iconic Ultra HD Liquid Foundation before falling in love. She says this foundation worked for her because of its ultra-lightweight texture and flawless coverage — which is exactly what this bestseller is known for.

Her pick: Ultra HD Liquid Foundation shade Y455

1 / 6
Aimee Simeon, social media strategist
Aimee Simeon, social media strategist

Aimee says she always opts for a full-coverage look that mattifies her skin. Because she has visible hyperpigmentation, it's important that her foundation covers problem areas while still looking natural.

After exploring 21 shades of Make Up For Ever Mat Velvet, Aimee found an oil-free and water-resistant liquid foundation that worked for her — and left her with zero oil and shine, too. She loves it because it provides complete matte coverage and lasts for hours.

Her pick: Mat Velvet shade 67

2 / 6
Lindsay Milner, account manager
Lindsay Milner, account manager

Lindsay says she usually looks for a foundation match that will make her skin look clear and even while also being easy to apply or use for a touch-up on the go. Her solve? The Ultra HD Stick Foundation, a long-lasting, multitasking coverstick perfect for touch-ups and even contouring, too!

Her pick: Ultra HD Stick Foundation shade Y215

3 / 6
Nikita Ramsinghani, assistant editor, Fashion
Nikita Ramsinghani, assistant editor, Fashion

When it comes to foundation, Nikita wants a lightweight product with that covetable, dewy glow. Thankfully, the Water Blend formula achieved the natural look she was hunting for. Nikita says this product worked for her because it was so lightweight but still gave her buildable coverage.

Her pick: Water Blend shade Y305

4 / 6
4 Real Women Finally Find Their Perfect Shades of Foundation
5 / 6
Check out more from Make Up For Ever!
Check out more from Make Up For Ever!
6 / 6
Beauty TipsMake Up For EverBranded Video
Related Stories
What Foundation Do Makeup Artists Use?
Beauty Interview
This Is the Cult Foundation Makeup Artists Swear By
by Carrie Carrollo paid for by Make Up For Ever
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds