How to Get Foundation Out of Clothes

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone

Countless shirts have been ruined by an innocent hug that left a large foundation smear. While your first inclination might be to reach for the makeup remover, think again. The oil, which is meant for the skin, might actually make the situation worse. Save your shirts, towels, bath mats, and more with three tips for removing foundation stains. Just keep reading for the details.


How to Get Powder Foundation Out of Your Clothes:

How to Get Liquid or Cream Foundation Out of Your Clothes:

Turn to shaving cream to remove smears of oil-free foundation from collars, carpets, and bath mats. You can also mix in a touch of alcohol if the stain won't lift with shaving cream alone. After treating the fabric, throw it in the wash to really get that stain out. If the handy-dandy Tide to Go pen ($9) fails you when it comes to oil-based foundations, pretreat the spot with dish detergent to counter the oil in your liquid foundation.

Foundation not your only makeup slipup? Find out how to clear up nail polish spills and dissolve lipstick stains, too.

