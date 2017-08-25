 Skip Nav
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Holiday Beauty
Praise the Lord! Too Faced Is Launching a Unicorn Survival Kit For Holiday 2017!
Beauty Products Review
What the Sephora x Moschino Bear Eyeshadow Palette Looks Like on Every Skin Tone

How to Get Free Tarte Products Cyberbullying Campaign

How to Win Free Tarte Products For the Rest of Your Makeup-Loving Life

A post shared by Tarte Cosmetics (@tartecosmetics) on

On Aug. 25, Tarte wants your help to stand up for the nearly 3.2 million victims of cyberbullying. That's why the brand has started an initiative with the Tyler Clementi Foundation called #KissAndMakeup. Just by taking a selfie, you can help aid victims of online harassment — and maybe win free makeup while you're at it. Yup, Tarte's campaign also includes the largest giveaway in the brand's history, where one winner will receive a lifelong supply of Tarte products.

Even if you don't win, you'll help spread awareness for an extremely relevant cause. According to Tarte's research, 88 percent of teens witness cyberbullying every day, and it starts as early as the fourth grade. What's worse is that the surveyed students said the top reasons for being picked on were looks, body shape, and race.

To combat this unfortunate (and sometimes deadly) epidemic, Tarte will donate money to the Tyler Clementi Foundation for every #KissAndMakeup selfie taken. All you have to do is apply a fresh coat of lipstick, kiss your hand, and hold it up to cover your face. Snap a selfie, and be sure to include the hashtag #KissAndMakeup in your comment. Of course, you'll want to tag @TarteCosmetics and @Tyler_Clementi_Foundation.

But our favorite part of the deal is that the brand wants you to also tag a friend and give them a compliment in the comments! One photo will be randomly selected to win free Tarte products — forever. So pucker up!

Join the conversation
Beauty NewsCyberbullyingBeauty TrendsTarte CosmeticsBeauty ProductsMakeup
Join The Conversation
Beauty Trends
Fire and Ice Is the New Nail Trend You Need to Try ASAP
by Tori-Crowther
Game of Thrones Season 7 Premiere Khaleesi Dragon Hair Clip
Beauty News
You Might Have Missed the Downright Amazing Hair Clip Daenerys Wore in Game of Thrones
by Alaina Demopoulos
Bandaid Tattoo Ideas
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Hair Tie Causes Skin Infection
Beauty News
The Horrifying Reason You Should Never Wear Hair Elastics Around Your Wrist
by Emily Orofino
Best Foundations According to Makeup Artists
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
by Kristin Granero
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds