How to Win Free Tarte Products For the Rest of Your Makeup-Loving Life

On Aug. 25, Tarte wants your help to stand up for the nearly 3.2 million victims of cyberbullying. That's why the brand has started an initiative with the Tyler Clementi Foundation called #KissAndMakeup. Just by taking a selfie, you can help aid victims of online harassment — and maybe win free makeup while you're at it. Yup, Tarte's campaign also includes the largest giveaway in the brand's history, where one winner will receive a lifelong supply of Tarte products.

Even if you don't win, you'll help spread awareness for an extremely relevant cause. According to Tarte's research, 88 percent of teens witness cyberbullying every day, and it starts as early as the fourth grade. What's worse is that the surveyed students said the top reasons for being picked on were looks, body shape, and race.

To combat this unfortunate (and sometimes deadly) epidemic, Tarte will donate money to the Tyler Clementi Foundation for every #KissAndMakeup selfie taken. All you have to do is apply a fresh coat of lipstick, kiss your hand, and hold it up to cover your face. Snap a selfie, and be sure to include the hashtag #KissAndMakeup in your comment. Of course, you'll want to tag @TarteCosmetics and @Tyler_Clementi_Foundation.

But our favorite part of the deal is that the brand wants you to also tag a friend and give them a compliment in the comments! One photo will be randomly selected to win free Tarte products — forever. So pucker up!