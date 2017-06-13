The Truth About Dyeing Your Hair Rainbow Colors

Every time we scroll through Instagram, someone else is dyeing their hair a vibrant hue. Kylie Jenner went blue, Julianne Hough decided on pink, and Zosia Mamet is looking pretty good in gray. This trend is not just reserved for celebrities. We spotted street style stars rocking bright hair shades during Fashion Week, and all our girlfriends are doing it, too. We think it's safe to say the rainbow-hair trend is going to be around for a few more seasons.

If you're thinking about dyeing your mane, you can always use hair chalk or temporary sprays to get a bold hair color for the weekend. We're firm believers in the mantra "go big or go home," so we enlisted the help of Lucille Javier at Sally Hershberger Salon to give us a more permanent option. With Lucille's help, our POPSUGAR assistant fashion editor went from classic blond to cotton-candy colored. The watercolor effect mixes tones of blue and purple and causes an instant happy feeling. Over the course of four hours, she was bleached, glossed, and dyed this gorgeous amethyst color. The shade lasts about six weeks (depending on how often you wash) and slowly fades.

"Surprisingly my style feels less inhibited," said model Aemilia Madden. "Since nothing will match my hair anyways, I can wear whatever and be more playful with my style." Thinking of a colorful transition? We've broken down the step-by-step process along with Lucille's tips, from the questions you need to ask before your colorist breaks out the bleach to product suggestions for your new haute hue.