7 Surprising Reasons You Have Dark Circles Under Your Eyes

We all know that a night or two of minimal sleep or putting in extra hours at the office can leave you looking more tired than usual. If you're used to seeing dark, puffy eyes upon waking up in the morning, listen up: there might be a few surprising reasons those circles are forming. While you can't exactly erase the aging process, with some lifestyle changes, you can slow it down and brighten your skin — no concealer required. Ahead, two top dermatologists break down which daily habits could be culprits and how to get rid of dark circles ASAP.

Genetics
A Wacky Sleep Schedule
Poor Lifestyle Choices
Seasonal Allergies
Your Car
A Common Cold
You're Overzealous With Cleansing
