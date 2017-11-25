Selena Gomez's New Hair Took 9 Hours and 8 Bowls of Bleach

We all collectively gasped in admiration when lifelong chocolate brunette Selena Gomez debuted a new icy blond shade at the American Music Awards. We wouldn't blame you if it inspired you to immediately book an appointment with your colorist. If you plan to take the platinum plunge, however, you should come prepared. Thankfully, the woman behind Selena's new hue filled us in on the quite grueling process.

Riawna Capri, who tag-teamed with Nikki Lee, revealed on Instagram that the "Nirvana Blonde" shade took "9 hours, about 300 foils, and 8 bowls of bleach, all with two stylist[s] working together simultaneously." DAMN.

She continued, "It was a nice, long patient process of baby fine slices, then going back and opening each foil and reapplying, but done in one sitting." Addressing fellow stylists, she assured that "anything is possible in one day, it just takes time, no other clients ha, and patience to maintain the integrity of the hair."

As for her advice to aspiring platinum blondes out there, Riawna urges you to "be VERY patient with your stylist." For hair as chic as Selena's? Anything.