This Flawless 45-Year-Old Model Will Make You Question Your Antiaging Routine

You might be familiar with the old saying "age ain't nothing but a number." This model is living proof of that motto.

Tokyo-based model Risa Hirako is known for showing off her flawless complexion on her Instagram feed. However, her fans are not just floored by her good looks but also by her age. According to Wikipedia, she was born in 1971, making her 45.

Many internet users are in complete disbelief that her smooth skin is that of a 45-year-old woman, but we're not shocked at all. Asian women are known around the globe for using innovative (and intensive) beauty routines to preserve their youthful glow. And while we'd definitely love to know the specific products she uses, we can imagine they are likely part of a 10-step regimen.

There are plenty of ways to care for your skin so you can age as gracefully as Risa. Even better, maintaining youthful skin doesn't have to be costly or include needles. Consistent use of SPF and incorporating antiaging serums into your routine are both great starting points, no matter how young or old you are.

No matter what Risa's beauty secrets are, there's no denying that she is absolutely gorgeous! Scroll through to see more of her viral selfies that have the internet buzzing.