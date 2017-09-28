 Skip Nav
Rihanna
What ALL 40 Shades of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Foundation Really Look Like
Beauty News
18 Celebrity Updos That Are Impressive From Every Angle
Wet N Wild
I Have Worn the Same $3 Liquid Eyeliner For 10 Years, and It Gets Me So Many Compliments

How to Recover From a Hangover

How to Look Good Even If You Have the Worst Hangover

Seeing stars this morning? We hate to break it to you, but it's probably not leftover fireworks — you've got a serious hangover. In addition to that pounding headache, your skin is paying the price, as alcohol can be superdehydrating. Plus, it's harder to sleep when you're buzzed, so your under-eye area may be dark and puffy. We tapped celebrity dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer to help break down the problems and offer tips on how to look better.

The issue: "It doesn't matter what you are drinking, all forms of alcohol are dehydrating," said Dr. Lancer. "It's just a matter of how quickly it dehydrates you, which is usually a matter of how much sugar is in the drink." And if you think that the more expensive the red wine you're enjoying, the lesser the likelihood of it affecting you, think again. "Two-Buck Chuck is equally as dehydrating," Dr. Lancer warns.

How booze messes with your skin: "The dermis gets dehydrated, the subcutaneous fat under the skin gets dried up, and the skin loses some of its bounce," explains Dr. Lancer. In turn, this causes the skin to appear more sallow and lose its radiance.

What to do about it: Drink up—water, that is. "You have to try to pee out all of the toxins," says Dr. Lancer. He also recommends getting into a warm bath laced with a bit of olive oil to encourage the skin to rehydrate. You can even apply the olive oil to the face and scalp as an extra treatment, rinsing it out with a gentle, nonsoap cleanser (such as Cetaphil) after about an hour or two. Be sure to increase your protein intake, too. He quips, "Chicken soup would be a good thing."

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / THEM TOO
Join the conversation
Fall BeautyHoliday BeautyBeauty InterviewBeauty TipsHarold LancerSkin Care
Join The Conversation
Jaime-Richards Jaime-Richards 5 years
Glad you liked it! This season is rough ;-)
Susi-May Susi-May 5 years
Thanks for this! Drink water is my new mantra!
Holiday Beauty
You'll Be Belle of the Bath With This Beauty and the Beast Advent Calendar
by Tori Crowther
Victoria Beckham Beauty Tips
Victoria Beckham
by Lauren Levinson
Summer Makeup You Can Wear in the Winter
Beauty Tips
It's Not the Last Call For These 7 Summer Products
by Nicole Moleti
Best Skull Bath Bombs
Halloween
by Victoria Messina
Too Faced Gingerbread Melted Matte Lipstick
Holiday Beauty
Too Faced's Gingerbread-Scented Melted Matte Lipstick Is Christmas In a Bottle
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds