You're 3 Ingredients Away From Clearer, Brighter Skin

While we love testing the hottest masks and skin care treatments on the market, nothing can beat a no-frills DIY. If you're struggling with a dull, blemish-prone complexion, whip up an aspirin mask. The effective ingredient in aspirin is chemically similar to salicylic acid, which helps exfoliate skin. Just mix the over-the-counter medicine with three ingredients (you already have them!) for an affordable treatment that really works. Use it as a resurfacing paste, or leave it on for about five minutes as a mask. No matter how you use it, you'll see clearer, softer, more radiant skin.

You will need:

Four or five uncoated, plain aspirin pills (Advil, Aleve, Tylenol, and the like won't work)

A tablespoon or two of lukewarm water

Honey or plain yogurt (optional)

Directions:

Mix the aspirin with just enough water to make a paste. If you want a thicker mask, then add a dollop of honey; if you prefer a more soothing mask, then some plain yogurt can do the trick. Apply the mask in a thin layer on your face, then allow it to dry. Remove it with warm water, rinsing away the mask in gentle circular motions.

Please note: Some people are allergic to aspirin, so try a patch test on your forearm before spreading this all over your face.