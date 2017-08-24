You're 3 Ingredients Away From Clearer, Brighter Skin

 Skip Nav
While we love testing the hottest masks and skin care treatments on the market, nothing can beat a no-frills DIY. If you're struggling with a dull, blemish-prone complexion, whip up an aspirin mask. The effective ingredient in aspirin is chemically similar to salicylic acid, which helps exfoliate skin. Just mix the over-the-counter medicine with three ingredients (you already have them!) for an affordable treatment that really works. Use it as a resurfacing paste, or leave it on for about five minutes as a mask. No matter how you use it, you'll see clearer, softer, more radiant skin.

You will need:

  • Four or five uncoated, plain aspirin pills (Advil, Aleve, Tylenol, and the like won't work)
  • A tablespoon or two of lukewarm water
  • Honey or plain yogurt (optional)

Directions:

Mix the aspirin with just enough water to make a paste. If you want a thicker mask, then add a dollop of honey; if you prefer a more soothing mask, then some plain yogurt can do the trick. Apply the mask in a thin layer on your face, then allow it to dry. Remove it with warm water, rinsing away the mask in gentle circular motions.

Please note: Some people are allergic to aspirin, so try a patch test on your forearm before spreading this all over your face.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich
Product Credit: Stone Cold Fox robe
Annie-Tomlin Annie-Tomlin 6 years
Definitely check with your doctor if you have any questions about pregnancy and the like, since some people have allergies. If they give you the go-ahead, you should be fine. You should always wear sunblock of SPF 30 to protect your skin, of course. And LOlly, no, it won't get rid of oily skin. Your skin is "programmed" to be oily or not. What you can do is control shine through mattifying products or blotting papers. The aspirin mask will help if you're prone to acne, since it will reduce the chance of dead skin cells piling up and possibly causing blemishes.
Lolly87 Lolly87 6 years
are there any side effects to this,for long term use? does it work to get rid of oily skin too?
bumbleblinda bumbleblinda 8 years
this really work... i love it... great tip that really help...FINALLY!!! You can really do alot wit aspirin...
swati05 swati05 8 years
I love DIY beauty tips tht we can do it for much cheaper price than the facials we get at parlours...They r hell expensive and I really can't afford them so it's nice to be able to pamper ur skin at home for cheaper
valism valism 8 years
Thanks for this! I have chronic acne and am always on the lookout for what will calm my skin down.
mommahello mommahello 8 years
I usually get a pimple along my hairline, so I will try this as a spot treatment. Thanks for the tip. I have used dri-lo for yrs and ran out of my last bottle. Instead of ordering more, I will try this. Keep the tips comung!
Rihanna777 Rihanna777 8 years
great tip....I will try it out. I just found out about a new site that gives you product recommendations for your specific skin type. check out www.beautystat.com
rellicDragon rellicDragon 8 years
Never done it before ... but I am deathly allergic to asprin (ended up in the hospital twice cuz of my allergies) kinda terrified to try it on my skin ...
junkotokiio junkotokiio 8 years
yeah i'm going to try this tonight just hope i don't have any problems!
Briandiesel Briandiesel 9 years
Yah I have done this for years- I love it....
td2163 td2163 9 years
I have never tried this as a mask, but will testify to its greatness of removing a pimple in as little as 2 days. It takes the redness out, the soreness is gone in a day, and the pimple is usually gone the next day. Works really well even on the ones you squeeze - keeps them from becoming awful looking (infected.) I have never mixed it with anything, just plain Bayer and water. Do be cautious because it will return to powder within a few minutes and it will burn if it gets into your eyes. Another hint, cover the affected area with a small bandage to keep the powder there longer (like overnight.) This works better than any topical cream that I have ever purchased!!
nals33 nals33 9 years
I'm really excited to try this! I'm headed to the corner store right after work!! Can't wait for the next one. :)
ranianed ranianed 9 years
i promise i have tried them all & this mask is still one of my favs & clearly the least expensive!
chellybean chellybean 9 years
I used to have acne and -- holy crap -- it actually factually works.
juliarose23 juliarose23 9 years
next time i have an acne issue i will look into this...
plasticine1 plasticine1 9 years
thank you! aspirin also helps heal keloids and a lot of other skin conditions
thecrimsonjade thecrimsonjade 9 years
i love the idea of this series.. there's gotta be more DIY beauty stuff that we can do!
halochick halochick 9 years
I have try all kinds of exfoliators and when I tried the aspirin mask it made my face soft and smooth. I now use it twice a week. I'll try it with the olive oil instead of honey next time.
Rnicolew Rnicolew 9 years
Wow never heard of this...I think I may try it!!
sakex sakex 9 years
I do it with honey as well! But instead of using water to make the paste, I use witch hazel. Then I add the honey to make sure it sticks to my face.
terryt18 terryt18 9 years
I do it with the honey. Fabulous.
