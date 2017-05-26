 Skip Nav
8 Vitamin C-Infused Products That Will Actually Improve Your Skin

In case you missed it, vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid) is everywhere right now — and for good reason. This buzzy superhero of an ingredient can do marvelous things for your skin, and scientists are getting better every day when it comes to creating stable, potent formulations. We'll share some of the best on the market in a sec, including all-star serums, a reparative peel, brightening oil, and a dark-circle perfector that covers while it works. First, though, let's dig into why vitamin C belongs on your beauty shelf.

"L-ascorbic acid is the only vitamin C that has age control benefits," noted Dr. David J. Goldberg, a nationally recognized cosmetic dermatologist. "Vitamin C ester provides antioxidant benefits, but not the collagen deposition and other anti-aging benefits of L-ascorbic acid. As an antioxidant, it provides protection from free radicals, helps to minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and brightens and promotes an even skin tone."

Dr. Goldberg said that vitamin C is safe for all skin types and all ages, and that with consistent usage, "you will start to see brighter skin in as little as one week" and "visible reduction in fine lines and wrinkles in a few weeks to a few months."

Keep reading to shop some of the best vitamin C-infused products on the market right now.

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds