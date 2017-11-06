According to Jen Atkin, Anyone Can Pull Off This Nostalgic Hair Trend

As a kid, nothing sealed the deal on a great outfit quite like hair accessories. From sequined headbands to flower-embellished hair ties, a single trip to everyone's favorite accessory shop Claire's could change your entire wardrobe. And if you color-coordinated your butterfly clips to your picture-day ensemble? A winning yearbook photo was practically guaranteed.

Somewhere along the way, however, our obsession with these cheeky embellishments seemed to fade away in pursuit of beachy waves and messy ponytails. But why? If our mini selves can rock them on a daily basis, our adult selves should be able to do the same! Thankfully, some of our favorite celebrities — and their stylists — agree.

According to Jen Atkin, hairstylist to A-list clients like Kaia Gerber and the Hadid sisters, metal is the key to making hair accessories adult-friendly. "Metal hair accessories are a great way to dress up any look and take your hair from day to night, or throw in after a cycle class and head to dinner with your girls," she said. This belief comes through in her recent collaboration with popular accessory brand Chloe + Isabel. "I created a range of metal headbands [that] can be used either with your hair up or down and look good with any hair texture."

Curious to see exactly how a little metallic shine can amp up a hairstyle? Keep scrolling to see a handful of eye-catching accessories grace the manes of your favorite celebrities, plus how you can get in on the trend yourself (thanks to a surprise in our November Must Have box!).