This Secret Indian Hair-Growth Formula May Finally Give You a Mermaid Mane

Anyone who has unsuccessfully tried to get their hair to grow may roll their eyes at this video in which Prachi (the vlogger behind Super Wow Style) shares a family recipe for lengthier locks. Could a simple mix of natural ingredients really make hair grow up to 30-40 percent as Prachi claims? We were a bit skeptical, too, and while we have not tried this remedy, a look at Prachi's long shiny mane and reading the reviewers' testimonials is making us reconsider. Perhaps this is the holistic answer to getting the mermaid mane of your dreams. In fact, Prachi challenges viewers to take before and after images when they test the treatment.

"People ask, 'How does you hair grow?' and I give them the same answer," she says in the video. "I learned it from my mom, and she learned is from her mother. It's an old Indian secret."

To DIY it, you'll need: coconut oil, castor oil, vitamin E, aloe vera leaves, and two bowls (one small and one large). Start by cutting up the aloe vera leaves, and then scratch it with a knife or fork to scrape out more gel. Rub the leaf on your scalp and massage the aloe gel into your roots. Use your fingers to make sure it's all over your head.

Then, in a small bowl, combine one tablespoon of castor oil with 1.5 to 2 tablespoons of coconut oil. Pierce the vitamin E capsule with needle, extract the oil, and add it to the formula. Place the small bowl with the three oils in a larger one containing hot water. Warning: do not place the oil directly on a fire (including a stove) or in microwaves, since it can catch fire immediately.

After five minutes, the hot oil should be ready. Use your fingertips to apply it onto your scalp. Lay down on a sofa or the like and gently massage it into your scalp for two to three minutes. "This is very important to increase blood circulation for hair growth," she explains.

Once you're done, weave your hair in tight braid and sleep on it. Wash you hair in the morning. According to Prachi, you will start seeing a difference in your hair length "very, very soon."

While she does not specify how often to do the treatment, reviewers offer their successful trials.

"I tried this method exactly as she explained to and it WORKED!" one commenter said. "My hair grew about 4 to 5 inches in about 3 months! I did it 2 x per week for a month. Then 1 x per week for the next 2 months. It made my hair so healthy and strong. Everyone kept commenting on how fast my hair grew and how long it is. Before I started my hair was bra strap length. Now it is to my hips! I don't have photos to post, because I seriously hate taking photos of myself since I have gained weight (next thing to work on) but I will consider it."

Another commenter said, "I watched your video and used these products! And it works like MAGIC. I don't know how but my hair grew in a week. I used it two times a week though aloe vera was not available! But castor oil is super! Hats off!"

A third remarked, "It's amazing . . . I've seen results in just 2 wash[es] . . . My hair [ha]s became more silky and the best part it made my hair 2.5 cm longer."

So, what do you think? Is this a hoax or the most genius hair hack ever?
Beauty DiversityBeauty VideoDIY BeautyBeauty How ToHair
