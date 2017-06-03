We're Calling it: "Fairidescent" (Fairy + Iridescent) Makeup Will Trend

Rainbow-flashing holographic makeup has been taking over Instagram at what seems like a magical speed. These iridescent, glitter-laden looks remind us of the best parts of our favorite Disney movies, including Tinker Bell's sparkles from Peter Pan, Cinderella's glass slippers, and Sleeping Beauty's color-changing dress. The glimmering masterpieces inspire us to get more luminescent — and daring — with our beauty routine. Luckily, there are plenty of prismatic products to choose from. Some delicate hues are so pretty that they look like they've been enchanted by a fairy, making fairidescent the perfect term for this emerging beauty trend.

If you've been craving a little more magic in your life, these beauty products are sure to up your ethereal beauty game. Try them out at your next music festival or party or even just to make your next trip to Starbucks a little more exciting. Read on to see some of our favorite fairidescent products.



