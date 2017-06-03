6/03/17 6/03/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Beauty Trends Iridescent Makeup Products We're Calling it: "Fairidescent" (Fairy + Iridescent) Makeup Will Trend June 3, 2017 by Sarah Siegel 866 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Rainbow-flashing holographic makeup has been taking over Instagram at what seems like a magical speed. These iridescent, glitter-laden looks remind us of the best parts of our favorite Disney movies, including Tinker Bell's sparkles from Peter Pan, Cinderella's glass slippers, and Sleeping Beauty's color-changing dress. The glimmering masterpieces inspire us to get more luminescent — and daring — with our beauty routine. Luckily, there are plenty of prismatic products to choose from. Some delicate hues are so pretty that they look like they've been enchanted by a fairy, making fairidescent the perfect term for this emerging beauty trend. If you've been craving a little more magic in your life, these beauty products are sure to up your ethereal beauty game. Try them out at your next music festival or party or even just to make your next trip to Starbucks a little more exciting. Read on to see some of our favorite fairidescent products. RelatedThese Fairidescent Nike Sneakers Are the Stuff of Dreams Shop Brands Urban Outfitters ILNP Ultra Holographic Nail Polish The next-level shimmer in the ILNP Ultra Holographic Nail Polish ($10) looks like it was sprinkled with fairy dust. Your digits will be impossible to ignore. ILNP Ultra Holographic Nail Polish $10 from etsy.com Buy Now Urban Decay Moondust Eye Shadow in Cosmic The Urban Decay Moondust Eye Shadow in Cosmic ($21) is a shimmery metallic shade that will mystify anyone who gazes into your eyes. Urban Decay Moondust Eye Shadow in Cosmic $21 from urbandecay.com Buy Now Glitpop Holographic Glitter For Face, Body, and Hair in Magpie Add some glitter accents to your face and hair with Glitpop Holographic Glitter for Face, Body, and Hair in Magpie ($5) to take your makeup to another dimension of magic. Glitpop Holographic Glitter for Face, Body, and Hair in Magpie $5 from etsy.com Buy Now Lime Crime Diamond Crushers Iridescent Lip Topper in Trip Apply Lime Crime Diamond Crushers Iridescent Lip Topper in Trip ($18) on top of your lip color to give off a hypnotic, gorgeous finish. Urban Outfitters Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set $49 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams Colourpop Pearlized Highlighter in Hippo Not only is the Colourpop Pearlized Highlighter in Hippo ($8) highlighter beyond shimmery, but it comes in this unique lavender hue. Colourpop Pearlized Highlighter in Hippo $8 from colourpop.com Buy Now Sigma Beauty Lip Switch Lip Gloss in Flip Flop The Sigma Lip Switch Lip Gloss in Flip Flop ($14) is absolutely mesmerizing and changes color as you brush it from side to side. Sigma Lip Switch Lip Gloss in Flip Flop $14 from sigmabeauty.com Buy Now Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette The four pigments in the Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette ($32) will alter any look from ordinary to fairidescent. Layer any of the hues over eye shadow or lipstick for an instantly magical duochrome shade. Alternatively, you can wear the colors alone as an intense highlighter that will give you an ethereal glow. Sephora Eye Makeup Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette $32 from Sephora Buy Now See more Sephora Eye Makeup Makeup Geek Duochrome Pigment in Sugar Rush View the Makeup Geek Duochrome Pigment in Sugar Rush ($12) at different angles and it'll magically transform colors from icy blue to pale purple. Makeup Geek Duochrome Pigment in Sugar Rush $12 from makeupgeek.com Buy Now Unicorn Snot Glitter Gel in Silver Don't leave your mane out of this mystical trend. Use Unicorn Snot Glitter Gel in Silver ($10) to add some sheen to your braids or ponytail. Unicorn Snot Glitter Gel in Silver $10 from shop.fctry.com Buy Now Ofra Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in Wonderland Liquid lipstick gets a fairy-tale treatment with the Ofra Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in Wonderland ($20). Wearing this color will make your pout look pink at one angle and a purple at another. Ofra Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in Wonderland $20 from ofracosmetics.com Buy Now NYX Cosmetics Face and Body Glitter in Crystal Silver Opal Add some of the NYX Cosmetics Face and Body Glitter in Crystal Silver Opal ($6) to your collarbones, décolletage, or legs to gleam from head to toe. NYX Cosmetics Face and Body Glitter in Crystal Silver Opal $6 from rickysnyc.com Buy Now Bite Beauty Opal Crème Lipstick The Bite Beauty Opal Crème Lipstick ($24) is a bewitching hue that can be worn alone or on top of another lip color for an ultraviolet finish. Sephora Lipstick Bite Beauty Opal Crème Lipstick $24 from Sephora Buy Now See more Sephora Lipstick Color Club If Lisa Frank stickers were a nail polish, this would be it: a shade that's super sparkly and packed with a rainbow of colors. It's impossible not to stare at your nails when they're painted withColor Club in Halo-Graphic ($10) because they look like pure fun. Color Club in Halo-Graphic $10 from livelovepolish.com Buy Now Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in Halo To get a highlight that looks like you've been blessed by a fairy godmother, dab Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in Halo ($42) on your cheekbones. The opalescent finish is a bold way to rock the fairidescent trend. COVER FX Custom Enhancer Drops $42 from Sephora