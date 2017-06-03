 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
We're Calling it: "Fairidescent" (Fairy + Iridescent) Makeup Will Trend

Iridescent Makeup Products

We're Calling it: "Fairidescent" (Fairy + Iridescent) Makeup Will Trend

Rainbow-flashing holographic makeup has been taking over Instagram at what seems like a magical speed. These iridescent, glitter-laden looks remind us of the best parts of our favorite Disney movies, including Tinker Bell's sparkles from Peter Pan, Cinderella's glass slippers, and Sleeping Beauty's color-changing dress. The glimmering masterpieces inspire us to get more luminescent — and daring — with our beauty routine. Luckily, there are plenty of prismatic products to choose from. Some delicate hues are so pretty that they look like they've been enchanted by a fairy, making fairidescent the perfect term for this emerging beauty trend.

If you've been craving a little more magic in your life, these beauty products are sure to up your ethereal beauty game. Try them out at your next music festival or party or even just to make your next trip to Starbucks a little more exciting. Read on to see some of our favorite fairidescent products.

Related
These Fairidescent Nike Sneakers Are the Stuff of Dreams

Shop Brands
Urban Outfitters
ILNP Ultra Holographic Nail Polish
ILNP Ultra Holographic Nail Polish

The next-level shimmer in the ILNP Ultra Holographic Nail Polish ($10) looks like it was sprinkled with fairy dust. Your digits will be impossible to ignore.

ILNP Ultra Holographic Nail Polish
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Urban Decay Moondust Eye Shadow in Cosmic
Urban Decay Moondust Eye Shadow in Cosmic

The Urban Decay Moondust Eye Shadow in Cosmic ($21) is a shimmery metallic shade that will mystify anyone who gazes into your eyes.

Urban Decay Moondust Eye Shadow in Cosmic
$21
from urbandecay.com
Buy Now
Glitpop Holographic Glitter For Face, Body, and Hair in Magpie
Glitpop Holographic Glitter For Face, Body, and Hair in Magpie

Add some glitter accents to your face and hair with Glitpop Holographic Glitter for Face, Body, and Hair in Magpie ($5) to take your makeup to another dimension of magic.

Glitpop Holographic Glitter for Face, Body, and Hair in Magpie
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Lime Crime Diamond Crushers Iridescent Lip Topper in Trip
Lime Crime Diamond Crushers Iridescent Lip Topper in Trip

Apply Lime Crime Diamond Crushers Iridescent Lip Topper in Trip ($18) on top of your lip color to give off a hypnotic, gorgeous finish.

Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams
Colourpop Pearlized Highlighter in Hippo
Colourpop Pearlized Highlighter in Hippo

Not only is the Colourpop Pearlized Highlighter in Hippo ($8) highlighter beyond shimmery, but it comes in this unique lavender hue.

Colourpop Pearlized Highlighter in Hippo
$8
from colourpop.com
Buy Now
Sigma Beauty Lip Switch Lip Gloss in Flip Flop
Sigma Beauty Lip Switch Lip Gloss in Flip Flop

The Sigma Lip Switch Lip Gloss in Flip Flop ($14) is absolutely mesmerizing and changes color as you brush it from side to side.

Sigma Lip Switch Lip Gloss in Flip Flop
$14
from sigmabeauty.com
Buy Now
Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette
Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette

The four pigments in the Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette ($32) will alter any look from ordinary to fairidescent. Layer any of the hues over eye shadow or lipstick for an instantly magical duochrome shade. Alternatively, you can wear the colors alone as an intense highlighter that will give you an ethereal glow.

Sephora Eye Makeup
Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette
$32
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Eye Makeup
Makeup Geek Duochrome Pigment in Sugar Rush
Makeup Geek Duochrome Pigment in Sugar Rush

View the Makeup Geek Duochrome Pigment in Sugar Rush ($12) at different angles and it'll magically transform colors from icy blue to pale purple.

Makeup Geek Duochrome Pigment in Sugar Rush
$12
from makeupgeek.com
Buy Now
Unicorn Snot Glitter Gel in Silver
Unicorn Snot Glitter Gel in Silver

Don't leave your mane out of this mystical trend. Use Unicorn Snot Glitter Gel in Silver ($10) to add some sheen to your braids or ponytail.

Unicorn Snot Glitter Gel in Silver
$10
from shop.fctry.com
Buy Now
Ofra Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in Wonderland
Ofra Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in Wonderland

Liquid lipstick gets a fairy-tale treatment with the Ofra Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in Wonderland ($20). Wearing this color will make your pout look pink at one angle and a purple at another.

Ofra Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in Wonderland
$20
from ofracosmetics.com
Buy Now
NYX Cosmetics Face and Body Glitter in Crystal Silver Opal
NYX Cosmetics Face and Body Glitter in Crystal Silver Opal

Add some of the NYX Cosmetics Face and Body Glitter in Crystal Silver Opal ($6) to your collarbones, décolletage, or legs to gleam from head to toe.

NYX Cosmetics Face and Body Glitter in Crystal Silver Opal
$6
from rickysnyc.com
Buy Now
Bite Beauty Opal Crème Lipstick
Bite Beauty Opal Crème Lipstick

The Bite Beauty Opal Crème Lipstick ($24) is a bewitching hue that can be worn alone or on top of another lip color for an ultraviolet finish.

Sephora Lipstick
Bite Beauty Opal Crème Lipstick
$24
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lipstick
Color Club
Color Club

If Lisa Frank stickers were a nail polish, this would be it: a shade that's super sparkly and packed with a rainbow of colors. It's impossible not to stare at your nails when they're painted withColor Club in Halo-Graphic ($10) because they look like pure fun.

Color Club in Halo-Graphic
$10
from livelovepolish.com
Buy Now
Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in Halo
Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in Halo

To get a highlight that looks like you've been blessed by a fairy godmother, dab Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in Halo ($42) on your cheekbones. The opalescent finish is a bold way to rock the fairidescent trend.

Sephora Face Makeup
COVER FX Custom Enhancer Drops
$42
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Face Makeup
FairidescentBeauty TrendsBeauty ShoppingMakeup
Shop Story
Read Story
Sephora
Bite Beauty Opal Crème Lipstick
from Sephora
$24
Color Club in Halo-Graphic
from livelovepolish.com
$10
Sephora
COVER FX Custom Enhancer Drops
from Sephora
$42
ILNP Ultra Holographic Nail Polish
from etsy.com
$10
Urban Decay Moondust Eye Shadow in Cosmic
from urbandecay.com
$21
Glitpop Holographic Glitter for Face, Body, and Hair in Magpie
from etsy.com
$5
Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
from Urban Outfitters
$49
Colourpop Pearlized Highlighter in Hippo
from colourpop.com
$8
Sigma Lip Switch Lip Gloss in Flip Flop
from sigmabeauty.com
$14
Sephora
Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette
from Sephora
$32
Makeup Geek Duochrome Pigment in Sugar Rush
from makeupgeek.com
$12
Unicorn Snot Glitter Gel in Silver
from shop.fctry.com
$10
Ofra Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in Wonderland
from ofracosmetics.com
$20
NYX Cosmetics Face and Body Glitter in Crystal Silver Opal
from rickysnyc.com
$6
Shop More
Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Cato Henna Sham Set
from Urban Outfitters
$39
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Soukay Delicate Sham Set
from Urban Outfitters
$39
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Sofia Block Sham Set
from Urban Outfitters
$39
Urban Outfitters
Magical Thinking Devi Medallion Sham Set
from Urban Outfitters
$49 $29.99
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Dandeli Medallion Sham Set
from Urban Outfitters
$39 $29
Sephora Eye Makeup SHOP MORE
Sephora
Chosungah 22 Dong Gong Minn Rockit. Brow Maker & Rocking Volume Mascara Set
from Sephora
$36
Tarte
Tartelette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette
from Sephora
$46
Sephora
Kat Von D Tattoo Liner
from Sephora
$20
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette
from Sephora
$42
NARS
Radiant Creamy Concealer
from Sephora
$13
Sephora Face Makeup SHOP MORE
Sephora
Chosungah 22 Hidden Foundation
from Sephora
$38
Bobbi Brown
Cheek Glow Palette
from Sephora
$50
Bobbi Brown
Skin Foundation Stick
from Sephora
$46
Becca
Shimmering Skin Perfector® Liquid Highlighter
from Sephora
$19
bareMinerals
All-Over Face Color
from Sephora
$21
Sephora Lipstick AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Makeup
10 Latina-Owned Beauty Brands You Want to Get Your Hands On ASAP
by Vivian Nunez
Gift Guide
35 Perfect Gifts For the Lip-Color-Lover in Your Life
by Alessandra Foresto
Geek Culture
25 Holographic Products That Are Out of This World
by Maria Azua
Makeup
Finally! The Red Lipstick Shade That's Just Right For You
by Alessandra Foresto
Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Winter Fashion
Found: The Perfect Lingerie For Your Zodiac Sign
by Sarah Wasilak
Summer
Trending Outfits to Up Your Summer Fashion Game
by Kelsey Nguyen
Shopping Guide
50 Summer Switch-Ups — All Under $50!
by Lisette Mejia
Holiday Fashion
Shop Your Socks Off: Over 250 Great Gifts For Everyone on Your List!
by Brittney Stephens
Sephora Eye Makeup AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore: "I Want to Be the Rock That Floats"
by Anna Monette Roberts
Fairidescent
37 Fairidescent Products For Girls With Shiny, Rainbow, Sparkle Vibes
by Macy Cate Williams
Art
A Makeup Artist's Frida Kahlo Eye Shadow Art Is a Freaking Masterpiece
by Kelsey Garcia
Holiday
Gifts For Every Woman on Your List — All Under $20!
by Lisette Mejia
Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
styldgrace
alexaleconche
alexisjadekaiser
sabrinasmelko
Sephora Eye Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
glitterandgingham
myviewinheels
jennifoundinmycloset
sunlesslove
Sephora Face Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thesilverstylist
jordanunderwood
stephtaylorjackson
tannermmann
Sephora Eye Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
quartzandleisure
mira2772
SazanBarzani
sheselle
Sephora Face Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
Absolutelyalli
SazanBarzani
AB-Blog
Absolutelyalli
Sephora Lipstick AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sophieelkus
blushandcamo
AB-Blog
stylemegrasie
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds