 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Hold Up, Is Jackie Aina's Rose Gold La Bronze Highlighter Coming Back?!
Beauty Trends
Justine Marjan's 7 Tips For Pulling Off the Hairstyle of the Moment
Beauty Products Review
This Eyeliner Will Send Your Favorite Pencil Into Retirement — Where It Belongs
Spring Beauty
Concrete Proof That Rose Gold Is the Still Perfect Rainbow Hair Hue

Jackie Aina La Bronze Highlighter Restock 2017

Hold Up, Is Jackie Aina's Rose Gold La Bronze Highlighter Coming Back?!

If you're a Jackie Aina fan, you've likely scooped up her Artist Couture Diamond Glow Powder in La Bronze, a limited highlighter created in 2016. Perhaps you've been using it stingily, refusing to apply too much so that you don't run out. Well, you can slather on your supply today, because Aina herself just hinted that La Bronze might be coming back.

It all started with a YouTube tutorial Aina posted on Nov. 19. It was a seemingly innocuous "Get Ready With Me" video, but when the vlogger took out her La Bronze, she made the casual drop that "her favorite" highlighter could be heading for a restock.

Starting around the 15:35 mark in the video above, Aina said of the dual-purpose powder, "It's just the best rose gold blend highlight on the planet . . . Call me bias[ed], call me Susan, call me Helen, I don't care what you want to call me. I'm just saying."

After giving a wink, Aina said that La Bronze could be heading for a restock. She followed up on this bombshell by insisting, "But you didn't hear that from me." So no matter how cheeky her surprise reveal might be, it sounds like the details of an alleged restock are still very much up in the air.

Of course, fans quickly took to Twitter to beg Aina to make their dreams of an on-point highlight a reality once again. As one megafan put it:

That is the level of dedication we aspire to have about our beauty products, and what's better is that Aina retweeted this message — further convincing us that a restock is in the works. We'll keep this post updated with any further news, but until then, time to plan all those rose gold looks.

Join the conversation
Jackie AinaBeauty BloggersBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingHighlighterBeauty ProductsMakeup
Holiday Beauty
Too Faced's New Diamond Highlighter Is So Damn Shiny, You May Need Sunglasses to Admire It
by Victoria Messina
Mally Disney Frozen Collection Products
Holiday Beauty
Exclusive: See EVERY Product in Mally's Disney Frozen-Inspired Collection
by Kristina Rodulfo
Rose Gold Highlighter For Deep Skin Tones MakeupforWOC
Beauty News
This Otherworldly Rose Gold Highlighter Was Created For Deep Skin Tones
by Kristina Rodulfo
Huda Kattan Winter Solstice Collection Makeup Look
Beauty News
Exclusive: This Is the 1 Huda Beauty Product You Need to Serve Ice Queen Realness
by Alaina Demopoulos
Kora Organics Makeup Rose Quartz Highlighter
Beauty News
This Rose Quartz Highlighter Is the Prettiest Shade We've Ever Seen
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds