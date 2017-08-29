Glow My God, Jeffree Star and Manny MUA Are Launching a New Highlighter Shade

A post shared by 🌙Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

Major news for Jeffree Star and Manny Gutierrez fans: the duo is collaborating yet again on another bundle. This time, they're introducing a brand new Skin Frost shade: Uranus.

The highlighter is debuting on Sept. 9 as part of a bundle ($50) which includes two lipstick shades they created together, Daddy and I'm Shook (which you remember from their last collaboration). On top of that, they're restocking their totally sold out highlighter shade, Eclipse ("ONE LAST TIME!!!!!" according to Jeffree on Instagram).

While what Uranus actually looks like is still tightly under wraps, we at least have this exclusive campaign image. If they're both wearing the new highlighter here, we can expect a warmer, golden glow from the new shade (Eclipse, on the other hand, was an "icy peach"). Stay tuned for more!