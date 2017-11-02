J Lo Did Her Daughter's Halloween Makeup Because She Can Do EVERYTHING

 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lopez is not a regular mom, she's a cool mom. Case in point? The fact that she did her 8-year-old daughter Emme's Halloween makeup — to truly impressive results! Seriously, is there anything this woman cannot do?

J Lo posted this heartwarming picture on Instagram, which showed her drawing a fox nose and whiskers on Emme's face. It appears as if she used a Huda Beauty Rose Gold Eye Shadow Palette ($65) to craft the look. We also spot some Make Up For Ever in her beauty bag.

Since the singer, actress, and World of Dance judge can do just about anything, we're not surprised that the end result was gorgeous. Emme and her brother Max (who opted to trick or treat as Baymax from Big Hero Six) looked totally ready for Halloween.

J Lo, if you're reading this, we volunteer as tribute for your next clients!

