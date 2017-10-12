 Skip Nav
Too Faced Founder Jerrod Blandino Says Ditch These 5 Bad Beauty Habits ASAP!

Jerrod Blandino is the founder of Too Faced Cosmetics.

I've been in the beauty industry for over 20 years, and I've seen it all. I love breaking "the rules" — you know, those ridiculous things people say like you can't wear a dark lip and a dark eye look together, or that you have to ditch shimmer shadows over a certain age, or the idea that your hair or eye color has to determine what makeup colors you wear. However, even a rule breaker like me has a few nonnegotiables. I love self-expression, putting your own spin on things, and all things modern, creative, and fabulous, but here are the rules you just can't ever break — because they'll hurt your health, age you, or just make you look bad.

Not Taking Your Makeup Off Before Bed
Not Wearing Sunscreen Every Single Day
Getting Stuck With the Same Look For Years
Not Throwing Away Old Makeup
Not Drinking Enough Water
