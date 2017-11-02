This KFC Fried-Chicken-Scented Bath Bomb Will Make You Smell Finger-Lickin' Good

There's something incredibly soothing about watching a bath bomb fizzle and having the delicate aroma permeate your bathroom. Well, bath bomb aromas just got a little less delicate thanks to KFC Japan's outrageous new promotion: fried-chicken-scented bath bombs. Yes, you read that correctly, and if you've always desired a romantic evening with Colonel Sanders himself, then this is your calling.

The company has joined forces with Japanese retailer Village Vanguard to release an exclusive fried-chicken-scented bath bomb for a limited time. It's shaped like a drumstick and will leave you soaking in deep-fried fragrances. . . if you're into that kind of thing. Or, even better, if you want to fool your roommates into thinking there's a big bucket of chicken waiting for them in the kitchen, leave this bad boy in the tub for a few minutes.

KFC's eyebrow-raising bath bombs are currently only available in Japan from Nov. 1 through Nov. 15 and will be given out through a lottery. If you are craving some chicken and want to be one of the 100 people receiving the sizzling scent, all you have to do is follow the official KFC Japan Twitter account and retweet the tweet above.

This is absolutely not the first time KFC has shocked our senses with products, and we have a feeling it won't be the last. First came the flavored nail polish in 2016, then chicken-flavored chocolate truffles, and now, the bath bombs to make your entire body finger-lickin' good. What a time to be alive!