Exclusive: Morphe Is Coming to Ulta — and There's a Brand-New Palette!
What, Exactly, Is Cellulite, and How the F*ck to Get Rid of It
The 10 Essential Anastasia Products Your Makeup Bag Needs

Kate Hudson Growing Out Buzzcut

After Her Buzzcut, Kate Hudson Plans to Try This Ridiculous Retro Hairstyle

Back in July, Kate Hudson shocked everyone when she traded in her signature blond beach waves for a drastic buzzcut. She looked incredible, of course. But since she got the chop for a movie that's since finished filming, she's been in the process of growing it out. Kate broke down what that's like on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I'm starting to handle the first awkward stage of the growing out," she said. "There are pieces sticking up and I have to put it down with product." Guess shorter hair isn't easier, after all.

Next, Ellen asked Kate what her new boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa, thought of her shaved head. "Everybody likes the hair? 'Cause some guys don't like women with short hair," the host inquired. Kate gave the perfect response, "I hope our relationship can transcend hair." Amen!

