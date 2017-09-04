 Skip Nav
These Gorgeous 1920s Beauty Looks Are Still Just as Cool in 2017
33 Hairstyles That Prove Kate Middleton Is the Princess of Good Bangs

The decision to cut bangs is a very big one. And Kate Middleton, who is known around the world for having gorgeous hair, has taken the plunge on numerous occasions. In fact, Kate's sported the style on and off for the past decade. She's worn her fringe long and short, straight-down and pushed to the side. Kate's a trendsetter in many realms, and one look at these 33 hairstyles proves that fringe is also her domain.

2016
At a children's mental health event in London in March 2016.
During a February 2016 visit to Wester Hailes Education Centre.
2015
Visiting Action on Addiction in December 2015.
At ICAP Charity Day in December 2015.
Visiting Caernarfon, Wales, in November 2015.
At a Place2Be conference in November 2015.
Attending the Fostering Excellence Awards in November 2015.
At the annual Festival of Remembrance in November 2015.
Attending the annual Women in Hedge Funds dinner in October 2015.
Visiting the Chance UK Early Intervention Programme in London in October 2015.
At a screening of Spectre in London in October 2015.
At a reception for the President of China in London in October 2015.
At an event for World Mental Health Day in October 2015.
At the Rugby World Cup in September 2015.
Visiting HMP Sand in Woking, England, in September, 2015.
At the Anna Freud Centre in September 2015.
Watching tennis at Wimbledon in July 2015.
2013
Visiting the Fishing Heritage Centre in Grimsby, England, in March 2013.
2012
At St. Andrew's School in England in November 2012.
At Cambridge, England's Guildhall in November 2012.
Visiting London's Natural History Museum in November 2012.
2008
Leaving a London performance of AFRIKA AFRIKA in January 2008.
2007
2006
At the Chakravarty Polo Cup in June 2006.
At the opening of London's Bluebird shop in June 2006.
These Iconic Celebrity Bangs Will Convince You to Visit the Salon
