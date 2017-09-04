33 Hairstyles That Prove Kate Middleton Is the Princess of Good Bangs

The decision to cut bangs is a very big one. And Kate Middleton, who is known around the world for having gorgeous hair, has taken the plunge on numerous occasions. In fact, Kate's sported the style on and off for the past decade. She's worn her fringe long and short, straight-down and pushed to the side. Kate's a trendsetter in many realms, and one look at these 33 hairstyles proves that fringe is also her domain.