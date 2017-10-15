 Skip Nav
Beauty News
22 Hot New Beauty Launches You Need to Hoard This Fall
Makeup
12 Beauty Buys That Are a Beautiful Way to Show Support For Breast Cancer Awareness
Beauty News
These 11 Skincare Sets Under $50 Help You Get Fancy on a Budget
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Copy These Khaleesi Braided Hair Ideas Before Game of Thrones

If you thought the Elsa braid was a phenomenon, just wait for the Daenerys braid. Like the Frozen ice queen's, Khaleesi's plait — or shall we said braids — has been a viral look for a few seasons now. There are a lot of factors that make her hairstyles so covetable. First, she has Instagram-worthy white-blond mermaid hair. Second, the intricate multilayer braids are eye-catching and perfect for the bridesmaid who wants to spice up her gown.

Women are taking to social media to show off their interpretations of Daenerys's 'dos. Though we have seen it mostly on blondes, there are a handful of brunettes who make it look equally chic. There's even a @GameofBraids Instagram handle! Keep reading to see some of our favorite styles for you to try in honor of the show's return to TV. And show off your fandom by trying one out, and share it using the hashtag #KhaleesiHair.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Hair TrendsLong HairstylesInstagramBeauty TrendsGame Of ThronesBraidsHair
Game of Thrones
10 Hot Khaleesi Costumes That Will Make You Want to Bend the Knee
by Nicole Yi
Blogger Destroys Fenty Beauty Products
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Digital Perm
Beauty Tips
How 1 Redhead Got Her Princess Ariel Mermaid Waves Back With a Perm
by Ashley Marie
Keratin Hair Extensions Review
Beauty Tips
What It's Really Like to Get Hair Extensions
by Nancy Einhart
DIY Game of Thrones Couples Costumes
Game of Thrones
30 Game of Thrones Costumes For Couples Who Want to Rule the 7 Kingdoms Together
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds